Jason Sanjay On Vijay’s Historic Win: Why The Family Faces A Bigger Responsibility Now

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The filmmaker also reflected on his father's guidance, online scrutiny, his bond with his sister and his future plans with Sigma.

Vijay
Jason Sanjay on Vijay’s Historic Win Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Jason Sanjay called Vijay's election victory a historic revolution carrying greater family responsibility forward.

  • Vijay encouraged Jason Sanjay to build his own identity through independent learning and experience.

  • Sigma marks Jason Sanjay's directorial debut with Sundeep Kishan while acting remains a future possibility.

Jason Sanjay has spoken publicly about Vijay's electoral victory for the first time, describing it as a historic moment that has changed the responsibilities of their entire family. The filmmaker also addressed the growing attention on their personal lives, the lessons he learnt from Vijay as a father, constant online scrutiny and why his current focus remains firmly on his debut film, Sigma. His remarks come months after speculation surrounding the family's personal life dominated headlines during Vijay's political campaign.

Jason Sanjay says Vijay wanted him to build his own identity

Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Vijay's son said the political victory had been viewed by the family as "a historic revolution". It was added that an extra legacy and responsibility had now been placed on him, his sister and the entire family, making it necessary for them to remain "extremely careful and cautious".

Jason also revealed that Vijay had always encouraged him to establish his own identity instead of relying on his father's fame. According to him, he had been motivated to gain practical experience and learn independently rather than being spoon-fed. Gratitude was also expressed towards Vijay, his mother Sangeetha and the rest of the family for their support.

Related Content
Bokshi Still - Lorien Motion Pictures
Ted Lasso - X
Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's Sigma postponed - Instagram
Mankhurd Collapse Raises A Bigger Question: Why Is Mumbai Still Struggling With Unsafe Housing? - | Photo: PTI
Jana Nayagan Editor Speaks Out - Instagram
Jana Nayagan Editor Breaks Silence On Leak: ‘No Law To Punish Those Who Watched It’

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jason Sanjay addresses family scrutiny and shares Sigma update

The first-time director also reflected on his close relationship with his sister, saying their bond had become stronger after they left home for higher studies. He revealed that she was the first person to hear the story of Sigma and that her feedback had always been honest.

Jason further acknowledged that his family constantly faces public judgement. It was said that while many comments are encouraging, others make assumptions about their personalities and family. Despite that, he believes the family continues to carry immense love, legacy and responsibility.

Director Hints At Delay Mystery - X
H Vinoth Breaks Silence On Jana Nayagan Delay, Says He Lacks ‘Courage’ To Reveal Truth

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

When asked about acting, Jason said he is not ruling it out entirely but stressed that his present focus remains on directing Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. The film is yet to receive a release date.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories