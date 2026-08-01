Jason Sanjay On Vijay’s Historic Win: Why The Family Faces A Bigger Responsibility Now

Jason Sanjay called Vijay's election victory a historic revolution carrying greater family responsibility forward.
Vijay encouraged Jason Sanjay to build his own identity through independent learning and experience.
Sigma marks Jason Sanjay's directorial debut with Sundeep Kishan while acting remains a future possibility.
Jason Sanjay has spoken publicly about Vijay's electoral victory for the first time, describing it as a historic moment that has changed the responsibilities of their entire family. The filmmaker also addressed the growing attention on their personal lives, the lessons he learnt from Vijay as a father, constant online scrutiny and why his current focus remains firmly on his debut film, Sigma. His remarks come months after speculation surrounding the family's personal life dominated headlines during Vijay's political campaign.
Jason Sanjay says Vijay wanted him to build his own identity
Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Vijay's son said the political victory had been viewed by the family as "a historic revolution". It was added that an extra legacy and responsibility had now been placed on him, his sister and the entire family, making it necessary for them to remain "extremely careful and cautious".
Jason also revealed that Vijay had always encouraged him to establish his own identity instead of relying on his father's fame. According to him, he had been motivated to gain practical experience and learn independently rather than being spoon-fed. Gratitude was also expressed towards Vijay, his mother Sangeetha and the rest of the family for their support.
Jason Sanjay addresses family scrutiny and shares Sigma update
The first-time director also reflected on his close relationship with his sister, saying their bond had become stronger after they left home for higher studies. He revealed that she was the first person to hear the story of Sigma and that her feedback had always been honest.
Jason further acknowledged that his family constantly faces public judgement. It was said that while many comments are encouraging, others make assumptions about their personalities and family. Despite that, he believes the family continues to carry immense love, legacy and responsibility.
When asked about acting, Jason said he is not ruling it out entirely but stressed that his present focus remains on directing Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. The film is yet to receive a release date.