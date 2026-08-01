Massive Attack Banned From Singapore After Displaying Palestinian Flag At Concert

Massive Attack was banned after displaying a Palestinian flag during a Singapore concert.
Two band members received stern warnings and were barred from re-entering Singapore.
Authorities cited licensing breaches and foreign emblem laws behind the performance ban.
British trip-hop band Massive Attack has been barred from performing in Singapore after two members displayed a Palestinian flag and chanted "Free Palestine" during a live concert. Authorities said the incident violated the country's laws governing the public display of foreign national emblems and breached licensing conditions agreed to before the performance.
Singapore bars Massive Attack after concert incident
Singapore Police said an investigation found that two members of the band unfurled a Palestinian flag on stage during the concert. One of them was also heard shouting "Free Palestine", according to the authorities.
Following consultations with state prosecutors, it was announced that both individuals had been issued stern warnings and banned from re-entering Singapore. Their names were not disclosed.
The police also confirmed that Singapore's media regulator would not approve any future applications for Massive Attack to perform in the country because of the incident.
Authorities cite licensing rules and foreign emblem ban
According to the police statement, the concert organiser had acknowledged the licensing conditions before the event. However, it was stated by the authorities that the performance breached those conditions.
It was said by the police, "Notwithstanding the event organiser's prior acknowledgment of the licence conditions, during the performance, two band members held a foreign flag on stage, and one of them also shouted 'Free Palestine'."
The authorities added that the public, including foreign visitors, should refrain from "importing foreign politics" into Singapore, warning that such actions could undermine social cohesion and the rule of law.
Massive Attack has long been vocal in its support for the Palestinian cause. Earlier this year, frontman Robert Del Naja was among more than 200 people arrested during a London protest in support of Palestine Action, an activist group that has since been banned by British authorities.
The Singapore concert marked the latest controversy involving the band. Following the investigation, authorities confirmed that the two members have been barred from returning and that Massive Attack will no longer be permitted to perform in the city-state.