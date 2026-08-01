Colson Whitehead's Harlem Trilogy TV Series Snapped Up By Apple

Whitehead has had stellar luck with adaptations. His novel The Underground Railroad was spun into a 2021 miniseries by Jenkins for Amazon Prime Video. It went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Limited or Anthology Series and a Peabody. Among critics, the miniseries earned a nearly perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%. His 2019 book The Nickel Boys inspired the 2024 film directed by RaMell Ross, which was Oscar-nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay. Both novels bagged the Pulitzer Prize.