Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh Script Historic Double-Podium Finish In Men’s Javelin Throw Final At CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 August 2026 3:45 pm

India celebrated a historic double podium in the men's javelin throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra claimed the silver medal with a hard-fought season's best throw of 85.83 meters, displaying immense grit against challenging weather and headwinds. Meanwhile, rising star Yashvir Singh delivered the dramatic highlight of the night, unleashing a stunning personal best of 85.41 meters on his sixth and final attempt to catapult himself into the bronze medal position. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage took home the gold medal with a dominant 89.75-meter effort. The brilliant performance by Chopra and Singh marks a proud milestone for Indian athletics, showcasing immense depth on the international stage.