Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh Script Historic Double-Podium Finish In Men’s Javelin Throw Final At CWG 2026

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India celebrated a historic double podium in the men's javelin throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra claimed the silver medal with a hard-fought season's best throw of 85.83 meters, displaying immense grit against challenging weather and headwinds. Meanwhile, rising star Yashvir Singh delivered the dramatic highlight of the night, unleashing a stunning personal best of 85.41 meters on his sixth and final attempt to catapult himself into the bronze medal position. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage took home the gold medal with a dominant 89.75-meter effort. The brilliant performance by Chopra and Singh marks a proud milestone for Indian athletics, showcasing immense depth on the international stage.

Glasgow CWG 2026 men's javelin throw final
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, centre, with India’s Neeraj Chopra, right, and Yashvir Singh in a photograph after the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Pathirage wins the gold medal while Chopra and Singh win the silver and bronze medals respectively in this event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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India double podium track and field CWG
India’s Neeraj Chopra, right, and Yashvir Singh in a photograph after the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Chopra and Singh won the silver and bronze medals respectively in this event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Rumesh Pathirage javelin gold CWG 2026
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage makes an attempt during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Pathirage wins the gold medal in this event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh javelin
India’s Neeraj Chopra takes a selfie with Yashvir Singh after the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Neeraj Chopra CWG 2026 mens javelin throw
India’s Neeraj Chopra during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Chopra wins the silver medal in this event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Indian javelin throwers Glasgow 2026 finals
India's Rohit Yadav makes an attempt during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Yadav finishes seventh in this event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Yashvir Singh Commonwealth Games bronze
India's Yash Vir Singh Yadav in action during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Yash Vir qualified for the final with a throw of 78.36m on his third and final attempt. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Neeraj Chopra season best 85.83m CWG
Glasgow: India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Rohit recorded a best throw of 81.56m in the final. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Indias Rohit Yadav CWG 2026 mens javelin throw
India's Rohit Yadav in action during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, at Scotstoun Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Pakistans Arshad Nadeem Mens javelin throw Glasgow 2026
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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