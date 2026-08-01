Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Unnati Sharma, Karanjit Singh Maan, Harsh Tokas Eye Golden Run

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Judo Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from all of India’s judo matches at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Follow live updates and action featuring Unnati Sharma, Karanjit Singh Maan, Harsh Tokas and Inunganbi Takhellambam across various weight categories

Judo live updates commonwealth-games-2026
Harsh Tokas will be in action in the Men's -81kf Quarterfinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. VijayiBharat_SA/X
Welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Building on a strong day yesterday, Indian judokas eye further glory on Mat 2 at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Unnati Sharma kicks off the action in the women’s -63kg Round of 16 against Eswatini’s Lamulela Magagula, aiming to translate her African Open momentum into a deep run. Shortly after, Karanjit Singh Maan faces a stern test against New Zealand’s Elliott Connolly in the men’s -90kg Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, Harsh Tokas takes on Cyprus’s Odysseas Georgakis in the men’s -81kg division, looking to leverage his tactical prowess. Simultaneously, recent Asian bronze-medallist Inunganbi Takhellambam steps up for her women’s -70kg quarterfinal bout against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. With confidence high across the contingent following yesterday's stellar performances, a string of clinical victories on Mat 2 will pave the way toward the evening's medal rounds.
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Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: A Historic Yesterday 

India scripted a historic chapter in judo at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games yesterday, delivering an unprecedented campaign highlighted by a remarkable haul of two gold medals and one silver. Asmita Dey paved the way by triumphing in a tense women's 48kg final against Canada's Heidi Quach, holding her nerve through a grueling golden score period to secure India's first-ever judo gold. Moments later, Harsh Singh added a second yellow metal with a tactically brilliant waza-ari victory over Australia's experienced Olympian Joshua Katz in the men's 60kg decider, becoming the country's first male judoka to clinch a Commonwealth Games title. The phenomenal day on the mat was further embellished by Yamini Mourya, who fought her way to a hard-earned silver medal in the women's 57kg division, capping off India’s most successful judo outing on the international multi-sport stage.

Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to another live blog. The tatami is set, the judokas are ready, and it’s time for Judo Live Updates from the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Stay with us for all the throws, holds, upsets and medal moments as India’s campaign unfolds live.

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