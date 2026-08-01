Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Unnati Sharma, Karanjit Singh Maan, Harsh Tokas Eye Golden Run

Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: A Historic Yesterday
India scripted a historic chapter in judo at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games yesterday, delivering an unprecedented campaign highlighted by a remarkable haul of two gold medals and one silver. Asmita Dey paved the way by triumphing in a tense women's 48kg final against Canada's Heidi Quach, holding her nerve through a grueling golden score period to secure India's first-ever judo gold. Moments later, Harsh Singh added a second yellow metal with a tactically brilliant waza-ari victory over Australia's experienced Olympian Joshua Katz in the men's 60kg decider, becoming the country's first male judoka to clinch a Commonwealth Games title. The phenomenal day on the mat was further embellished by Yamini Mourya, who fought her way to a hard-earned silver medal in the women's 57kg division, capping off India’s most successful judo outing on the international multi-sport stage.
Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!
Hello and welcome back to another live blog. The tatami is set, the judokas are ready, and it’s time for Judo Live Updates from the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Stay with us for all the throws, holds, upsets and medal moments as India’s campaign unfolds live.