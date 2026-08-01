Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Unnati Sharma, Karanjit Singh Maan, Harsh Tokas Eye Golden Run

Welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Building on a strong day yesterday, Indian judokas eye further glory on Mat 2 at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Unnati Sharma kicks off the action in the women’s -63kg Round of 16 against Eswatini’s Lamulela Magagula, aiming to translate her African Open momentum into a deep run. Shortly after, Karanjit Singh Maan faces a stern test against New Zealand’s Elliott Connolly in the men’s -90kg Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, Harsh Tokas takes on Cyprus’s Odysseas Georgakis in the men’s -81kg division, looking to leverage his tactical prowess. Simultaneously, recent Asian bronze-medallist Inunganbi Takhellambam steps up for her women’s -70kg quarterfinal bout against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. With confidence high across the contingent following yesterday's stellar performances, a string of clinical victories on Mat 2 will pave the way toward the evening's medal rounds.

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1 Aug 2026, 03:45:55 pm IST Judo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: A Historic Yesterday India scripted a historic chapter in judo at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games yesterday, delivering an unprecedented campaign highlighted by a remarkable haul of two gold medals and one silver. Asmita Dey paved the way by triumphing in a tense women's 48kg final against Canada's Heidi Quach, holding her nerve through a grueling golden score period to secure India's first-ever judo gold. Moments later, Harsh Singh added a second yellow metal with a tactically brilliant waza-ari victory over Australia's experienced Olympian Joshua Katz in the men's 60kg decider, becoming the country's first male judoka to clinch a Commonwealth Games title. The phenomenal day on the mat was further embellished by Yamini Mourya, who fought her way to a hard-earned silver medal in the women's 57kg division, capping off India’s most successful judo outing on the international multi-sport stage.