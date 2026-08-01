Men's Shot Put F57 Final Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Shubham Juyal, Soman Rana Lead India’s Medal Hunt

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Para athletics men’s Shot Put F57 final as Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana lead India’s medal hunt at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday, August 1. Indian Army soldier Shubham Juyal, one of India’s rising para-athletes, has impressed in the F57 seated shot put category since beginning formal training in 2023. He has won gold at the India Open Para Athletics Championship (2025) and World Para Athletics Grand Prix (2026), along with medals at national and international events. Soman Rana, meanwhile, is among India’s top F57 shot put athletes, having won silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games and bronze at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Both athletes will be making their Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow. Stay tuned for live updates.

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