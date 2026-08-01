Ramesh Shanmugam Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: India’s Medal Hunt In Men’s 1500m T54 Final

Ramesh Shanmugam Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Glasgow CWG athletics men’s 1500m T54 final as Ramesh Shanmugam is in action at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday, August 1

Welcome to our live coverage of the Glasgow CWG athletics men’s 1500m T54 final as Ramesh Shanmugam is in action at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday, August 1. Representing Tamil Nadu, Ramesh is one of India’s fastest-rising wheelchair racers in the T54 category. After transitioning from wheelchair basketball to athletics in 2022, he quickly made his mark by setting national records in the men’s 1500m T54 and 800m T54 events at the 2025 National Para Athletics Championships. With gold medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix and Khelo India Para Games, Ramesh enters his Commonwealth Games debut as one of India’s key medal contenders. Stay tuned for live updates.

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