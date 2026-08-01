Men's Triple Jump Final Live Updates, Commonwealth Games: Selva Prabhu, Praveen Chithravel Eye Podium Finish For India

Welcome to our live coverage of the Glasgow CWG athletics men’s Triple Jump final as Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Praveen Chithravel lead India’s medal hunt at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday, August 1. Selva Prabhu, one of India’s fastest-rising triple jumpers, will make his senior multi-sport Games debut after an impressive 2026 season that saw him set the national indoor record with a 17.05m leap and win the NCAA title. Praveen Chithravel, India’s national record holder, will also be among the medal contenders after winning medals at the Asian Games, Asian Championships and World University Games. The Tamil Nadu duo will look to deliver a strong performance and secure a podium finish in Glasgow. Stay tuned for live updates.
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Men's Triple Jump Final Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Streaming Info
Live streaming and telecast for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are available through Sony LIV and the Sony Sports Network in India.
Men's Triple Jump Final Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog as the Men’s Triple Jump Final gets underway, with two Indians in the fray. Stay tuned for live updates.