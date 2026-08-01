Men's Triple Jump Final Live Updates, Commonwealth Games: Selva Prabhu, Praveen Chithravel Eye Podium Finish For India

Men’s Triple Jump Final Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Glasgow CWG athletics men’s Triple Jump final as Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Praveen Chithravel lead India’s medal hunt at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday, August 1

Welcome to our live coverage of the Glasgow CWG athletics men’s Triple Jump final as Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Praveen Chithravel lead India’s medal hunt at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday, August 1. Selva Prabhu, one of India’s fastest-rising triple jumpers, will make his senior multi-sport Games debut after an impressive 2026 season that saw him set the national indoor record with a 17.05m leap and win the NCAA title. Praveen Chithravel, India’s national record holder, will also be among the medal contenders after winning medals at the Asian Games, Asian Championships and World University Games. The Tamil Nadu duo will look to deliver a strong performance and secure a podium finish in Glasgow. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2026, 02:30:18 pm IST Men's Triple Jump Final Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Streaming Info Live streaming and telecast for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are available through Sony LIV and the Sony Sports Network in India.