Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Defeats Scarlett Delgado To Win Women’s 54kg Gold

Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Glasgow CWG 2026 women’s 54kg boxing final between India’s Preeti Pawar and Canada’s Scarlett Savannah Delgado on Saturday, August 1, at the SEC Centre

India's Preeti Pawar competes with Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the Women's 54kg Semi Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026.

India's Preeti Pawar competes with Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the Women's 54kg Semi Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Welcome to our live coverage of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 women’s 54kg boxing final between India’s Preeti Pawar and Canada’s Scarlett Savannah Delgado at the SEC Centre on Saturday, August 1. Preeti booked her place in the gold-medal bout after a composed and dominant 5-0 unanimous-decision victory over Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the semifinal, where she impressed with sharp counter-punching, crisp left-right combinations and excellent ring movement while forcing multiple standing counts. The Indian boxer now stands one win away from Commonwealth Games gold as she takes on Delgado in the final. Stay tuned for live round-by-round updates and all the latest action from Glasgow.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2026, 03:49:16 pm IST Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: INDIA WIN GOLD! The third and final round gets underway, and Preeti continues to look the stronger boxer. She is throwing more punches, landing cleaner shots, and keeping Scarlett Delgado on the back foot throughout the closing stages of the contest. Delgado appears to be running out of answers, with very little troubling the Indian boxer. Inside the final minute, the bout follows a familiar pattern, Preeti dictating the exchanges with confidence and precision. A crisp left hook followed by a solid right-hand punch underlines her dominance as the crowd senses a special moment. The final bell rings, and Preeti Pawar wins by unanimous decision. It is India’s first boxing gold medal of the day, and with more Indian boxers still in action, there could be more celebrations to come in Glasgow.

1 Aug 2026, 03:48:05 pm IST Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 2 Second round underway, and Scarlett Delgado knows she needs a much stronger response to get back into the contest and convince the judges. Preeti Pawar, however, looks increasingly confident and consistent. The Indian boxer is landing with greater accuracy now, and her right hand is proving particularly effective in this round. Midway through the action, Preeti takes complete control, connecting with a flurry of sharp punches that force a standing count on Delgado. This round looks firmly in the Indian boxer’s favour. The judges agree, Round 2 goes to Preeti Pawar 5-0, and she is now just one round away from Commonwealth Games gold.

1 Aug 2026, 03:46:33 pm IST Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 1 Scarlett Delgado started strongly, landing a couple of clean punches in the opening moments. Preeti Pawar remained composed, biding her time and looking to use her dangerous left hook. Around the halfway stage of the round, the Indian boxer began to settle into the contest and responded with a few crisp, well-timed punches of her own. The closing exchanges were competitive, with both boxers trying to finish on a positive note, though neither took unnecessary risks. The judges award the opening round to Preeti Pawar, 5-0.

1 Aug 2026, 03:38:52 pm IST Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: We Are Underway! Preeti Pawar is in the blue corner and walks into the ring wearing a bright smile, while her opponent Scarlett Delgado looks completely focused and serious during her entry. The contrasting expressions set the tone for an intriguing contest. Now, the big question is, who will be smiling after three intense rounds? Round 1 is underway.

1 Aug 2026, 03:33:07 pm IST Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Streaming Info Live streaming and telecast for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are available through Sony LIV and the Sony Sports Network in India.