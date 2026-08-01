Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Defeats Scarlett Delgado To Win Women’s 54kg Gold

Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: INDIA WIN GOLD!
The third and final round gets underway, and Preeti continues to look the stronger boxer. She is throwing more punches, landing cleaner shots, and keeping Scarlett Delgado on the back foot throughout the closing stages of the contest.
Delgado appears to be running out of answers, with very little troubling the Indian boxer. Inside the final minute, the bout follows a familiar pattern, Preeti dictating the exchanges with confidence and precision. A crisp left hook followed by a solid right-hand punch underlines her dominance as the crowd senses a special moment.
The final bell rings, and Preeti Pawar wins by unanimous decision.
It is India’s first boxing gold medal of the day, and with more Indian boxers still in action, there could be more celebrations to come in Glasgow.
Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 2
Second round underway, and Scarlett Delgado knows she needs a much stronger response to get back into the contest and convince the judges.
Preeti Pawar, however, looks increasingly confident and consistent. The Indian boxer is landing with greater accuracy now, and her right hand is proving particularly effective in this round. Midway through the action, Preeti takes complete control, connecting with a flurry of sharp punches that force a standing count on Delgado.
This round looks firmly in the Indian boxer’s favour.
The judges agree, Round 2 goes to Preeti Pawar 5-0, and she is now just one round away from Commonwealth Games gold.
Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 1
Scarlett Delgado started strongly, landing a couple of clean punches in the opening moments. Preeti Pawar remained composed, biding her time and looking to use her dangerous left hook. Around the halfway stage of the round, the Indian boxer began to settle into the contest and responded with a few crisp, well-timed punches of her own.
The closing exchanges were competitive, with both boxers trying to finish on a positive note, though neither took unnecessary risks.
The judges award the opening round to Preeti Pawar, 5-0.
Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: We Are Underway!
Preeti Pawar is in the blue corner and walks into the ring wearing a bright smile, while her opponent Scarlett Delgado looks completely focused and serious during her entry. The contrasting expressions set the tone for an intriguing contest. Now, the big question is, who will be smiling after three intense rounds? Round 1 is underway.
Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Streaming Info
Live streaming and telecast for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are available through Sony LIV and the Sony Sports Network in India.
Preeti Pawar Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Good Afternoon!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog as India’s Preeti Pawar competes in the Glasgow CWG 2026 women’s 54kg boxing final. Stay tuned for live updates.