Golden Glow In Glasgow: Preeti Pawar Punches Her Way To Historic Commonwealth Games Gold Medal

Preeti Pawar dominated the women's 54kg division at the 2026 Commonwealth Games to secure India's first boxing gold
Preeti outclassed Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado in the final to seal a definitive 5-0 victory and claim the title
She powered past Nicole Clyde and Catherine Mwape with flawless unanimous decisions in the preliminary rounds
Preeti Pawar etched her name into the history books by clinching the gold medal in the women’s 54kg bantamweight division at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, delivering a stellar performance that secured India's first boxing gold of the campaign and sent waves of celebration back home.
In the gold medal showdown against Canada's formidable Scarlett Savannah Delgado, Preeti delivered a masterclass in tactical execution. She seized control from the opening bell, dictating the center of the ring and overwhelming her opponent with lightning-fast combinations and supreme footwork.
Her relentless aggression and precision earned her the opening round unanimously, with judges awarding 10-8 margins in her favor. Although Delgado attempted a spirited comeback in the middle frames, Preeti’s defensive composure and superior ring generalship kept her firmly in command, allowing her to coast through the final bell and seal another definitive 5-0 unanimous decision.
Road To Final
Her campaign to the summit of the podium was a masterclass in controlled aggression. In the quarterfinals, she faced Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde and immediately set the tempo, utilizing her lightning-fast footwork and precise lateral movement to dismantle her opponent's guard on route to a flawless 5-0 unanimous decision victory.
Carrying that profound momentum into the semifinals, Preeti squared off against Zambia's Catherine Mwape. In that bout, she elevated her offensive output even further, utilizing stinging counter-punches and sharp combinations that repeatedly forced the referee to issue standing eight-counts, ultimately sealing another comprehensive 5-0 judges' sweep.
Journey To The Podium
Entering the multi-sport extravaganza at the Emirates Arena, Preeti's journey was built upon a foundation of meticulous preparation, grueling training camps, and comprehensive planning alongside her coaching staff.
Carrying the immense confidence and red-hot momentum from her stellar gold-medal-winning run at the Asian Games and her consistent podium finishes on the international circuit—including notable triumphs at the Elorda Cup and strong showings at the World Championships—the 22-year-old pugilist arrived in Scotland in peak physical and mental condition.
She brought with her the exact discipline and sharp ring IQ that saw her defeat world-class opponents like Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas and Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Rakhimbekova in previous high-stakes encounters. This proven pedigree and exceptional run of form enabled her to seamlessly dismantle her opposition in Glasgow, displaying the elite execution that has quickly become her hallmark on the global stage.