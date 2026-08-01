Arundhati Choudhary Vs Chantelle Reid Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Star Finishes Campaign With Gold

Arundhati Choudhary Vs Chantelle Reid Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Arundhati takes the Gold!
Arundhati finished the job in style to claim the women's 70kg Commonwealth Games gold medal. The referee urged both boxers to increase the pace early in the final round, but Chantelle Reid never found the urgency she desperately needed. Arundhati remained completely in control, dictating the tempo and even inviting her opponent to come forward, confident in her lead. Reid's late efforts failed to trouble the Indian, who looked certain of victory even before the official announcement. As the boxers lined up for the decision, Arundhati was already celebrating, and rightly so. The judges awarded her a unanimous-decision victory, sealing another emphatic gold for India and extending the nation's remarkable boxing success in Glasgow.
Arundhati Choudhary Vs Chantelle Reid Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Arundhati in advantage!
Chantelle Reid found her rhythm early in the round, drawing a loud cheer from the home crowd after landing a powerful punch on Arundhati. But the Indian boxer responded impressively, settling into her range and picking her moments with greater precision as the round wore on. While Reid finished strongly, Arundhati's cleaner scoring shots and composed ring craft clearly caught the judges' eye. All five judges awarded the second round to Arundhati, giving the Indian a commanding advantage heading into the final round of the women's 70kg gold-medal bout.
Arundhati Choudhary Vs Chantelle Reid Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Arundhati takes the first round!
It was a cautious opening to the women's 70kg final, with both Arundhati and Chantelle Reid focusing on counter-punching rather than taking unnecessary risks. There was plenty of movement around the ring but few clean exchanges, and the bout briefly paused after both boxers tumbled into a corner before quickly getting back to their feet. Arundhati looked the more composed of the two, landing the tidier scoring punches in a tactical first round. The judges rewarded the Indian with a 4-1 verdict, giving Arundhati an early advantage in the gold-medal contest.
Arundhati Choudhary Vs Chantelle Reid Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Begins Soon!
The action rolls on with another gold-medal bout as Arundhati steps into the ring in the red corner to face England's Chantelle Reid in the women's 70kg final. With the home crowd firmly behind Reid, the Indian boxer will be looking to stay composed and continue India's outstanding run in the boxing competition. It's another huge opportunity for India to add to its growing gold-medal tally.
Arundhati Choudhary Vs Chantelle Reid Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!
Welcome back to our live blog coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing action. We bring you live updates from the women’s 70kg semifinal clash between India’s Arundhati Choudhary and England's Chantelle Reid. Stay tuned for all the action from the bout.