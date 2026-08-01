Arundhati Choudhary Vs Chantelle Reid Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Star Finishes Campaign With Gold

Arundhati finished the job in style to claim the women's 70kg Commonwealth Games gold medal. The referee urged both boxers to increase the pace early in the final round, but Chantelle Reid never found the urgency she desperately needed. Arundhati remained completely in control, dictating the tempo and even inviting her opponent to come forward, confident in her lead. Reid's late efforts failed to trouble the Indian, who looked certain of victory even before the official announcement. As the boxers lined up for the decision, Arundhati was already celebrating, and rightly so. The judges awarded her a unanimous-decision victory, sealing another emphatic gold for India and extending the nation's remarkable boxing success in Glasgow.