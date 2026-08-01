Sachin Siwach Vs Tryagain Ndevelo Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Fights Back To Win Gold

Sachin Siwach Vs Tryagain Ndevelo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!
Welcome back to our live blog coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing action. We bring you live updates from the men’s 60kg semifinal clash between India’s Sacin Siwach and Namibia's Tryagain Ndevelo. Stay tuned for all the action from the bout.
Sachin Siwach Vs Tryagain Ndevelo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Sachin loses first round!
It was a cagey start to the men's 60kg gold-medal bout, with both boxers taking their time to size each other up. Sachin Siwach looked to dictate the pace by pressing forward, while Tryagain Morning Ndevelo stayed patient, waiting for counter-punching opportunities. The Namibian landed a significant punch late in the round, which proved decisive in the judges' eyes. The opening round went to Ndevelo by a narrow 3-2 split decision, leaving Sachin with an early deficit in a tightly contested final.
Sachin Siwach Vs Tryagain Ndevelo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Ndevelo in advantage!
Sachin Siwach showed impressive hand speed and looked far more aggressive, but he struggled to consistently find the target as Tryagain Morning Ndevelo continued to sit back and look for openings on the counter. Just when the Indian seemed to be building momentum, the referee deducted a point for repeatedly failing to keep his head up, handing him a setback. Despite the penalty, Sachin did enough to edge the round 3-2, keeping his hopes alive. However, he remains behind on the overall scorecards and will need a strong final round to turn the bout around and keep his gold-medal dream alive.
Sachin Siwach Vs Tryagain Ndevelo Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Sachin takes the Gold!
What a dramatic turnaround in the men's 60kg final! Sachin Siwach threw everything at Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the decisive round, relentlessly chasing the Namibian despite leaving himself exposed to counterattacks and drawing repeated warnings from the referee. Just when it looked like the bout could slip away, Sachin landed a thunderous punch that forced a standing count on Ndevelo in the closing seconds. With no time remaining after the referee restarted the action, that moment proved decisive. The judges awarded Sachin a 3-2 split-decision victory, completing a remarkable comeback after trailing early. It is India's sixth boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and a testament to Sachin's courage, resilience and relentless attacking intent.