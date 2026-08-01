Sachin Siwach Vs Tryagain Ndevelo Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Fights Back To Win Gold

Sachin Siwach showed impressive hand speed and looked far more aggressive, but he struggled to consistently find the target as Tryagain Morning Ndevelo continued to sit back and look for openings on the counter. Just when the Indian seemed to be building momentum, the referee deducted a point for repeatedly failing to keep his head up, handing him a setback. Despite the penalty, Sachin did enough to edge the round 3-2, keeping his hopes alive. However, he remains behind on the overall scorecards and will need a strong final round to turn the bout around and keep his gold-medal dream alive.