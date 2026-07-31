Bhargav Saikia's Sikkim-Set Horror Debut, Bokshi, To Hit Theatres On October 9

Bhargav Saikia's debut feature, Bokshi, is slated to release in Indian theatres on October 9. The film follows Anahita (Prasanna Bisht), a troubled teen who finds solace in Shalini (Mansi Multani), a mysterious history teacher leading a trek to an ancient site called ‘The Navel.’ The school excursion takes an eerie turn as connections emerge between the site and a cult worshipping Bokshi, a feared folkloric demoness. A reckoning of mother Earth at her most primal accelerates the narrative bends, leading to an unforgettably bloody climax. Anahita is drawn into an epic continuum of female fury that drives her transformation. Fuelled by an eco-feminist lens, Bokshi dares and takes its time building a canvas of mythic proportions. Harsh Vaibhav wrote the script.