PMK Demands Immediate Prohibition in TN

Stating that the damage caused by alcohol has been increasing year after year, Anbumani said, "while it was warned a few years ago that alcohol users were vulnerable to 60 diseases, a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that it causes over 200 health conditions. " Alleging that during the previous DMK regime, alcohol consumption reached a new dimension, the PMK leader said "while there were around 5,000 state-run liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu, over 20,000 illegal side outlets were opened in nearby areas, ensuring alcohol was available on every street corner".