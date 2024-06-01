  1. HOME
Name: Anbumani Ramadoss

Born: 09 October 1968
Spouse: Sowmiya Ramadoss

Anbumani Ramadoss is synonymous with healthcare reform, public welfare, and progressive politics in India. As a prominent politician, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's healthcare policies, education systems, and overall development strategies.

Anbumani Ramadoss hails from a family deeply rooted in politics and public service. His father, Dr. S. Ramadoss, founded the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a political party focused on social justice and community welfare.

Anbumani Ramadoss's political journey began in the late 1990s when he joined the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) under his father's leadership. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a prominent figure within the party.

In 2004, Anbumani Ramadoss was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, representing the state of Tamil Nadu. During his tenure as a Member of Parliament, he focused on healthcare reform, education, and rural development, advocating for policies that would benefit the most vulnerable sections of society.

His most significant contributions have been to healthcare reform. As the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare from 2004 to 2009, he introduced several groundbreaking initiatives to improve India's public health and healthcare infrastructure.

One of his flagship programs was the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), a comprehensive healthcare initiative to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to rural communities.

Anbumani Ramadoss also championed the cause of tobacco control and public awareness campaigns against smoking and tobacco consumption. His efforts led to the implementation of stricter regulations on tobacco products and the introduction of graphic health warnings on cigarette packs, contributing to a decline in tobacco use across the country.

In addition to healthcare, Anbumani Ramadoss has been a staunch advocate for educational reform and development. He has emphasised the importance of quality education and vocational training in empowering India's youth and preparing them for the challenges of the 21st century.

During his tenure as Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Anbumani Ramadoss also held additional charge for the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. In this capacity, he promoted generic medicines and worked towards making essential drugs more affordable and accessible to the general public.

