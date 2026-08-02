Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland-Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office: Tom Holland and Zendaya's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film hit Indian theatres on July 30, a day before the global launch. The superhero drama has lived up to the expectations of the Indian audience as it has been performing well at the Indian box office. After having a strong start on Day 1 (Thursday), the Marvel film witnessed a drop on Day 2 (Friday), but on Day 3 (Saturday), it continued its impressive run, showing a growth of over 40%. Here's the box office breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.