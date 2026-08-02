Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland-Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is having a golden run at the Indian box office.
It has crossed the Rs 180 crore mark in three days.
Tom Holland and Zendaya's film arrived in India on July 30.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office: Tom Holland and Zendaya's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film hit Indian theatres on July 30, a day before the global launch. The superhero drama has lived up to the expectations of the Indian audience as it has been performing well at the Indian box office. After having a strong start on Day 1 (Thursday), the Marvel film witnessed a drop on Day 2 (Friday), but on Day 3 (Saturday), it continued its impressive run, showing a growth of over 40%. Here's the box office breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office Day 3
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man 4 earned Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1, and Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2. It saw a 42.4% growth from Day 2's net collection, earning Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3, and taking its total India net collection to Rs 180.20 crore (Rs 215.47 crore gross).
As of Day 4, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently running across 4,771 shows in India.
It is expected to gross between $325 million and $358 million worldwide during its opening weekend.
On Day 3, the English version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day contributed Rs 38.35 crore, followed by the Hindi version at Rs 21.75 crore. The Tamil version raked in Rs 3.75 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 2.75 crore.
It had an overall occupancy of 69.67% in its English 3D shows on Saturday. Region-wise, Mumbai recorded the highest number of screenings with 775 shows and an occupancy of 62.3%, followed by Bengaluru with 653 shows at 70.3% occupancy.
It is giving tough competition to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Vijay’s Tamil political action drama Jana Nayagan.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth standalone film in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series, the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is a part of MCU Phase Six.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman.