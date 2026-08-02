Randeep Hooda Participates In Flood Relief Distribution Programme In Assam's Sivasagar

After serving food through langar, Hooda told the media, “This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So we make the food, bring it to them, and have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, Global Sikhs, for many years, and the groundwork they lay is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people, not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here.”