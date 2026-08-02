Randeep Hooda Participates In Flood Relief Distribution Programme In Assam's Sivasagar

Randeep Hooda is currently in Assam to be with the flood victims.
He visited flood-ravaged Sivasagar in Upper Assam to join relief efforts and met the affected families.
Hooda urged everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people who are affected.
Several Bollywood celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Adil Hussain, have raised awareness about the crisis in Assam and united to provide relief to the affected. But actor Randeep Hooda has come forward to extend Support on ground for flood-affected families in Assam, participating in a flood relief drive organised by an NGO in Sivasagar.
On Saturday, Hooda, 49, distributed rations and other essentials to the flood-affected areas in Sivasagar in association with Global Sikhs.
Randeep Hooda takes part in a flood relief distribution programme
On Saturday, Randeep has been volunteering in the flood-affected areas in Assam, serving meals to displaced families at Sivasagar railway station. Later, he visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar to offer prayers for the well-being of the people.
After serving food through langar, Hooda told the media, “This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So we make the food, bring it to them, and have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, Global Sikhs, for many years, and the groundwork they lay is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people, not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here.”
“The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities, food and things like a place to sleep, a mattress, a tarpaulin. So, we are making kits, and we'll be distributing them to whoever needs them, and our team is also out there looking for people who have not received help yet, so we are trying to do that as well,” he added.
Assam floods latest news
As per the latest news, the flood situation has improved since Thursday (July 30, 2026). As per PTI, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts are still reeling, with 1.92 lakh people in the state still affected. The death toll has reached 82, officials said on Saturday (August 1, 2026).