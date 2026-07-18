Hrithik Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha Back Sonam Wangchuk

Sonakshi Sinha also took to Instagram and shared a video in which she spoke about Wangchuk's hunger strike and stated that, while she doesn't usually share such statements, it has been tough for her to hold onto silence and passivity. She said, "Sonam Wangchuk, we all know him. We all know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are, and how many awards he has won. Today, he has been on a hunger strike for 18 days. He hasn't eaten anything. Why is he doing this? He is sitting there for the future of the children, a future that he believes is heading towards destruction. He is fighting for those children who have lost their lives. He is standing up against a system that is not functioning the way it should."