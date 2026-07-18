Hrithik Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha Back Sonam Wangchuk

Hrithik Roshan has expressed support towards Sonam Wangchuk.
Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha have also called for a dialogue between Wangchuk and the government.
Wangchuk was on hunger strike for twenty days before he was forcibly taken away by the cops and hospitalised.
Hrithik Roshan has joined other Hindi film industry figures in speaking up for educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk. “This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies,” Hrithik wrote on social media late on Friday night, while re-posting a video of Wangchuk that actor Lisa Ray had posted. In the video, Wangchuk questioned public silence over alleged exam paper leaks and said over 20 students took their own lives. On early Saturday morning, Day 21 of his hunger strike, Wangchuk was extricated by Delhi police from Jantar Mantar and forcibly taken to the hospital.
Sonakshi Sinha "Couldn't Stay Silent Anymore"
Sonakshi Sinha also took to Instagram and shared a video in which she spoke about Wangchuk's hunger strike and stated that, while she doesn't usually share such statements, it has been tough for her to hold onto silence and passivity. She said, "Sonam Wangchuk, we all know him. We all know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are, and how many awards he has won. Today, he has been on a hunger strike for 18 days. He hasn't eaten anything. Why is he doing this? He is sitting there for the future of the children, a future that he believes is heading towards destruction. He is fighting for those children who have lost their lives. He is standing up against a system that is not functioning the way it should."
She added, "I just couldn't stay silent anymore. Whatever happens now, happens, but I can't sit quietly. This man, single-handedly, of course, along with the CJP, has taken a stand. I also want to congratulate the youth of our country for raising their voices for the right cause. But why is no one listening? Nobody cares. No one is opening a dialogue, no one is having a conversation. No one is even turning around to look at him."
Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha praised his daughter, saying, “My darling daughter makes me more proud today,” as he urged the government to intervene. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shatrughan described Wangchuk as a “climate activist” and “education reformer” fighting peacefully for students affected by the NEET leak. He emphasised Wangchuk’s failing health and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and authorities to fulfill his demands, ending with, “Save Wangchuk!”
More than 60 filmmakers, writers, academics and journalists from India have also signed a joint letter urging Sonam Wangchuk to end his ongoing hunger strike. Signatories include Zoya Akhtar, Arundhati Roy, Konkona Sen Sharma, Payal Kapadia, Kiran Rao.