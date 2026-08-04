SP protests in UP Assembly, Accuses BJP of Shielding Those Involved in Ram Temple Donation Theft

Samajwadi Party legislators on Tuesday staged a protest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises for the second consecutive day, raising slogans against the BJP government over alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, paper leaks and other issues.
Carrying banners and placards, SP members demonstrated in the Vidhan Bhavan premises before the House proceedings.
Senior SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shivpal Singh Yadav alleged that the state government was bringing a supplementary budget to conceal its failures despite being unable to utilise a substantial portion of the original budget.
“The government has not been able to spend even 30 per cent of the original budget so far, yet it is bringing a supplementary budget to hide its failures,” Yadav told reporters.
Stepping up his attack, Yadav accused the BJP government of being a "'Chanda Chor’ (donation thief), 'Chadhava Chor' (offering thief) and budget thief” and alleged that it was shielding those involved in irregularities relating to offerings at the Ram Temple.
Yadav also claimed that the BJP’s defeats in the recent bypolls to the Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh's Datia Assembly indicated its likely defeat in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
He asserted that the Samajwadi Party would "wipe out” the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier, in a post on X, Yadav alleged that a government which had failed to utilise 30-50 per cent of its original budget was now attempting to hide its shortcomings through a supplementary budget.
Referring to the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple, he questioned how people could trust the government’s accountability in handling the state exchequer.
SP legislators had also staged a protest in the complex on Monday, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
The Uttar Pradesh government is scheduled to present the first supplementary budget for the 2026-27 financial year in the Assembly later on Tuesday.