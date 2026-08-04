President Murmu Undertakes 170-km Train Journey on 2nd Day of Odisha Visit

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PTI
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Accompanied by the Odisha Governor and Chief Minister, President Murmu is scheduled to visit the Maa Kandhuni Devi shrine near Taptapani after arriving in Berhampur

President Murmu Undertakes 170-km Train Journey on 2nd Day of Odisha Visit
President Murmu Undertakes 170-km Train Journey on 2nd Day of Odisha Visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday undertook a 170-km-long train journey from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district on the second day of her visit to the state, officials said.

Accompanied by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Murmu boarded the “President special” train, an ultra-luxury private rail car, featuring air-conditioned bedrooms, a living-cum-dining room, and a kitchen, they said.

The train would take over two hours to cover the 170-km distance, an official said.

"The President’s train journey has been arranged keeping in view the IMD forecast of rains. The train is scheduled to reach the Berhampur station at 11.10 am," he said.

The train with a special saloon coach was escorted by two trains, one in the front and another in the rear, and no other train was allowed on the tracks during the President's journey, he said.

Bhubaneswar and Berhampur railway stations have been placed under high security, with bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs and intensive baggage screening deployed, another official said.

Apart from personnel of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), commandos of certain central agencies boarded the train.

Around 15 platoons (1 platoon comprising 30 personnel) of police personnel were deployed at Bhubaneswar railway station, the official said, adding that a similar arrangement is also made at Berhampur.

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Murmu arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit to Odisha.

After reaching Berhampur, Murmu will visit the Maa Kandhuni Devi shrine near the Taptapani hot spring in Sanakhemundi block to offer prayers.

Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan said the venues of the President’s visit in the district have been declared "no-flying" zones.

Taptapani is a popular tourist destination for its natural hot spring, a picturesque place surrounded by lush forest. 

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