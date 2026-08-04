Praveen Chithravel Redeems Missing Podium In Birmingham As He Wins A Historic Silver Medal In Glasgow CWG 2026

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Praveen Chithravel delivered a resilient performance to secure a brilliant silver medal in the men's triple jump event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Competing amidst exceptionally harsh, freezing weather conditions at Scotstoun Stadium, the Indian national record holder overcame a slow start where he languished in fifth place after the initial three rounds. Finding his rhythm in the fourth attempt, Praveen Chithravel uncorked a stellar 16.58m leap to briefly surge into the lead, before ultimately finishing second behind Jamaica's gold-medallist Jordan Scott. This emotional podium finish marked sweet redemption for the 24-year-old athlete, who had suffered heartbreak by missing out on a medal by mere centimeters at the 2022 Birmingham Games, capping off a four-year journey of relentless dedication.

Glasgow CWG 2026 men's triple jump final-India's Praveen Chithravel
India's Praveen Chithravel competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Jamaicas Jordan Scott
Jamaica's Jordan Scott celebrates after winning the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-New Zealands Ethan Olivier
New Zealand's Ethan Olivier competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Indias Praveen Chithravel competes in the mens triple jump final
India's Praveen Chithravel competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Kenyas Isaac Kirwa Yego
Kenya's Isaac Kirwa Yego competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens triple jump final-Sri Lankas Yeshan Wismitha Unagolla Dewage
Sri Lanka's Yeshan Wismitha Unagolla Dewage competes in the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

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