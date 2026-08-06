Awarapan 2 Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Begins A New Chapter In Cult Classic Sequel

Awarapan 2 trailer has finally offered fans their first official glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit, nearly two decades after the original film became a cult favourite. Reuniting with director Nitin Kakkar, Hashmi leads a new chapter that also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Gurfateh Pirzada. The sequel also brings together composers Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik and Akhil Sachdeva, raising expectations for another memorable soundtrack.