Salman Khan And Sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri Summoned By Chandigarh Court In Rs 3 Crore Fraud Case

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

A Chandigarh court has issued summons to actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and jewellery firm directors over a Rs 3 crore cheating complaint.

Salman Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri
Salman Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri summoned by court in jewellery store dispute Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • A Chandigarh court issued summons to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Style and Content Jewellery directors.

  • Businessman Arun Gupta filed a cheating complaint alleging he was duped of Rs 3 crore invested in a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra.

  • Gupta claimed the company failed to deliver promised business support and regular inventory, leading to severe financial losses.

  • Style and Content Jewellery denied the allegations.

Superstar Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri have landed in trouble as a Chandigarh court has issued summons to both and the directors of Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd. All accused must appear in court in October.

The legal action stems from a cheating complaint filed by Chandigarh businessman Arun Gupta, NDTV reported. Gupta alleged that he was duped into investing Rs 3 crore to establish a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra.

Salman Khan on jail experiences - Instagram/Salman Khan
Salman Khan Opens Up About His Tough Phase In Jail: 'You Don't Know When You're Coming Out'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Businessman alleges cheating

Gupta claimed he spent Rs 1 crore to set up the Manimajra showroom and fulfilled all contractual conditions under the agreement. However, the company failed to deliver the promised business support.

The primary supplier store for Being Human jewellery ceased operations in February 2020, which resulted in irregular inventory supplies and heavy financial losses for Gupta's business.

Related Content
Salman Khan launches flood relief operations in Assam - X
Delhi High Court Orders On Kala Hiran - IMDb
Gangster Anmol Bishnoi wants to surrender in Salman Khan house firing case - Left pic- PTI/Ravi Choudhary, Right pic - Instgaram
Kala Hiran row - IMDb

Gupta accused six company associates of misrepresenting the commercial deal. The associates had allegedly guaranteed that Khan would personally inaugurate the new store, but the actor's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, inaugurated the store instead.

Bigg Boss 20 Teaser - Instagram
Bigg Boss 20 Teaser: Salman Khan Hints At Biggest Mystery Yet, Fans Decode First Clue

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Was Salman involved in jewellery showroom case?

Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd has denied the cheating accusations. The Salman Khan Foundation licensed the Being Human brand name to the jewellery firm in 2015.

The company stated that Khan had no direct involvement in the 2018 commercial deal with Gupta. Managing the retail operations and selling the jewellery remained entirely the company's responsibility.

Neither Salman nor Alvira has spoken on the allegations.

Salman, Alvira and other accused persons must appear before the Chandigarh court on October 5 to submit their formal replies to the cheating charges.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories