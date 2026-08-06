Salman Khan And Sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri Summoned By Chandigarh Court In Rs 3 Crore Fraud Case

A Chandigarh court issued summons to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Style and Content Jewellery directors.
Businessman Arun Gupta filed a cheating complaint alleging he was duped of Rs 3 crore invested in a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra.
Gupta claimed the company failed to deliver promised business support and regular inventory, leading to severe financial losses.
Style and Content Jewellery denied the allegations.
Superstar Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri have landed in trouble as a Chandigarh court has issued summons to both and the directors of Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd. All accused must appear in court in October.
The legal action stems from a cheating complaint filed by Chandigarh businessman Arun Gupta, NDTV reported. Gupta alleged that he was duped into investing Rs 3 crore to establish a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra.
Businessman alleges cheating
Gupta claimed he spent Rs 1 crore to set up the Manimajra showroom and fulfilled all contractual conditions under the agreement. However, the company failed to deliver the promised business support.
The primary supplier store for Being Human jewellery ceased operations in February 2020, which resulted in irregular inventory supplies and heavy financial losses for Gupta's business.
Gupta accused six company associates of misrepresenting the commercial deal. The associates had allegedly guaranteed that Khan would personally inaugurate the new store, but the actor's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, inaugurated the store instead.
Was Salman involved in jewellery showroom case?
Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd has denied the cheating accusations. The Salman Khan Foundation licensed the Being Human brand name to the jewellery firm in 2015.
The company stated that Khan had no direct involvement in the 2018 commercial deal with Gupta. Managing the retail operations and selling the jewellery remained entirely the company's responsibility.
Neither Salman nor Alvira has spoken on the allegations.
Salman, Alvira and other accused persons must appear before the Chandigarh court on October 5 to submit their formal replies to the cheating charges.