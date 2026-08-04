Salman Khan Opens Up About His Tough Phase In Jail: 'You Don't Know When You're Coming Out'

On grim realities behind bars

The 60-year-old called jail-life a "difficult journey", adding, "You know, for these things you need to shut your mind yaar Sohail... eventually we throw a fit and all that stuff, yeh ghar se nikal hi denge. But for the situations I have been in my life... you don't know when you go in and when you're coming out and you have the windows, you have all these sliding doors... You have so many people, like minded people. We had bars in front of us in such a small area... One Indian-style commode, kabhi chipkali hai... and then people walking up and down, there's 50-60, 70 people there, one bathroom.