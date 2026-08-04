Salman Khan Opens Up About His Tough Phase In Jail: 'You Don't Know When You're Coming Out'

Salman Khan visited the Alliance headquarters in Mumbai and shared his candid real-life prison experiences with the housemates.
Salman contrasted the temporary, comfortable stay at the headquarters with the harsh, unhygienic, and overcrowded conditions of actual jail.
He recalled his past confinement where he survived on water and dal while undergoing a physical transformation during a court appearance.
Superstar Salman Khan opened up about the harsh realities of jail to Alliance housemates after a participant admitted to struggling with claustrophobia inside the headquarters. The visit, which was filled with nostalgia, humour and heartfelt conversations, sparked a candid conversation where Salman shared his past jail experiences.
Sohail Khan confessed to freaking out during the day's events. When Salman asked what happened, Sohail replied, "Just..." and Salman completed his sentence with "Claustrophobic," before reminding him, "4 more days." Explaining his extreme discomfort, Sohail said, "You've been to the house na... a lot of greenery, open air, spend a lot of time outside."
Salman Khan on jail experience
Salman explained that the television show remains temporary, whereas in real life people go through unpredictable times and brutal living conditions. During an earlier court hearing, he wanted to extend his detention to complete his physical conditioning.
"Jab main beech mein, bahut saalon pehle jail gaya tha, tab woh bail ke liye jo hota hai na jaan apadta tha court... mujhe pata tha ke yeh kharij ho jayega toh niklyu kayko waapas kyu aao. Toh jis din aisa lagta ke yeh ho gaya hai, jab nikal raha tha na toh actually bura lag raha tha merko. Kyuki wahan par workout... sirf paani pe, jo daal aa rahi thi uski pe. Itna workout, itna ripped out ho gaya tha main. Jaise inka haal hai waisa ho gaya tha main. Toh maine bola ki 4-5 din aur extend ho jaate... toh wahan ek tha, 'Bhai mat jao, bhai mat jao.' Matlab kya?" Salman said.
On grim realities behind bars
The 60-year-old called jail-life a "difficult journey", adding, "You know, for these things you need to shut your mind yaar Sohail... eventually we throw a fit and all that stuff, yeh ghar se nikal hi denge. But for the situations I have been in my life... you don't know when you go in and when you're coming out and you have the windows, you have all these sliding doors... You have so many people, like minded people. We had bars in front of us in such a small area... One Indian-style commode, kabhi chipkali hai... and then people walking up and down, there's 50-60, 70 people there, one bathroom.
"Water and shit is filled all the way till here. So if we need to take a shit, we had to go down, take a shit then come out... and it's a good place, I don't mind staying here for the rest of my life ya. That's a difficult journey. Aaisi hai tumne jo... means whoever has been to jail, for whatever time period, for whatever reason... you know, you will never want to go back in. Kabhi nahi," the actor said further.