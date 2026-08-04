Bigg Boss 20 Teaser: Salman Khan Hints At Biggest Mystery Yet, Fans Decode First Clue

Salman Khan returns to host Bigg Boss 20 with a mystery-themed new season.
The teaser references Karan Arjun and asks fans to decode hidden clues carefully.
Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6 across Colors TV and JioHotstar.
The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is finally gathering pace as the makers have dropped the first teaser of the milestone season. Salman Khan returns as host, but instead of revealing contestants or house details, the promo focuses on a mystery that promises to shape the entire season. A cryptic reference to Karan Arjun has already sparked speculation among fans, who have begun searching for hidden clues in the teaser.
Salman Khan teases a mystery at the heart of Bigg Boss 20
The teaser opens with Salman Khan making a dramatic entry alongside a horse before delivering a dialogue that references his 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun. It was said by Salman that what happened in Karan Arjun would now happen in Bigg Boss, followed by the word, "Thathastu."
Speaking about the new season, it was shared by the actor that every edition brings fresh gameplay and unexpected twists, but this time a central mystery would make the show unlike anything viewers have seen before. He also hinted that the first clue had already been hidden within the teaser and encouraged audiences to watch it carefully.
Bigg Boss 20 premiere date and streaming details
While the teaser keeps the contestants and storyline under wraps, it confirms Salman Khan's return as host for the landmark 20th edition. The makers have chosen to build anticipation by revealing only fragments of the upcoming twist, leaving fans guessing about the theme.
The biggest reveal comes towards the end, with the makers confirming that Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 will premiere on September 6.
The reality show will stream exclusively on JioHotstar while also airing on Colors TV. More details, including the contestant line-up and the mystery teased in the first promo, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.