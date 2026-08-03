Apollena Actor Aditi Sharma Files Police Complaint Against Husband And In-Laws Over Domestic Abuse And Harassment

Aditi filed a police complaint against her husband Abhineet and his family, alleging domestic abuse and harassment.
The couple, who married in November 2024, reportedly clashed over financial disputes and wardrobe choices.
Aditi's in-laws allegedly withheld her bridal jewellery.
Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan actor Aditi Sharma has filed a complaint with Goregaon police against her husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. She’s accused them of domestic violence, assault, physical and mental harassment, verbal abuse and misusing her bridal jewellery.
As per reports, the Goregaon police have initiated an investigation into the complaint. Aditi has not yet made a public statement regarding the matter.
Complaint outlines relationship timeline and details allegations
Aditi and Abhineet's relationship started online. They first met during a virtual acting course in June 2021. Three years later, they moved in together in Goregaon West in September 2024. They married in November 2024.
Trouble began soon after their wedding. Aditi alleged that Abhineet altered his conduct, sparking regular fights over minor matters such as her clothing choices. He also demanded her money instead of contributing to domestic bills, NDTV reported.
The conflict escalated on January 1, 2025. An argument over coffee turned into verbal abuse. Abhineet accused Aditi of an extramarital affair and began constantly checking her phone. He eventually slept in a separate room and allegedly hampered her communication with her parents.
Aditi accused her mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik, 65, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik of harassment, claiming they always sided with him. She alleged that Urmila withheld her bridal jewellery despite repeated requests. This jewellery included her mangalsutra, gold chains, rings, a diamond ring and bangles.
Husband alleges extramarital affair
In March 2025, Abhineet and his lawyer publicly accused Aditi of having an affair with her Apollena co-star Samarthya Gupta.
"She had just started shooting for the show. Even the producer, Karishma, was aware of it. Abhineet caught Aditi and Samarthya together, which led to an ugly confrontation," Abhineet's lawyer told India Forums.
Abhineet alleged that Aditi forced the marriage and kept it hush-hush. "She was after me to get married for the past one and a half years, but I wasn't ready. After much persuasion, I agreed. However, she insisted that no one could know because marriage was a taboo in the industry," Abhineet said.
Aditi dismissed the marriage. She described their union as a "mock test" and insisted it was not "legally blinding", Abhineet said. To counter this, Abhineet and his lawyer produced wedding photographs as proof.
Her family then demanded Rs 25 lakh and a divorce to resolve the dispute. "Things took a violent turn when her father slapped Abhineet, and Aditi got hurt in the scuffle," added the lawyer.
Aditi denies husband claims
Aditi responded to the allegations in a statement to India Forums a couple of days later. "Right after a month of getting married, I was facing unbearable marital disputes. I was facing a lot of misbehaviour and other things which I cannot disclose right now because that is going to go ahead in the court," she said.
The Rabb Se Hai Dua actress further claimed that since Abhineet has disrespected her and her family in front of her friends multiple times, she sought a divorce, which both families agreed to amicably. "I have never disrespected his family. I am bound by my lawyers not to speak about this. But, domestic abuse was not from my side. I can just say this much. I genuinely loved him. I am going to speak the truth and not hide anything," the actress said.
Aditi on keeping her marriage secret
Clarifying the reasons why she kept their marriage a secret, Aditi said, "I’ve a decent career, and we thought it wouldn’t be wise to suddenly put it out in public right now as I was also shooting for Apollena at that time, and my character in the show was of an 18-year-old girl. So both of us decided to not disclose it publicly."