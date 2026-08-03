Apollena Actor Aditi Sharma Files Police Complaint Against Husband And In-Laws Over Domestic Abuse And Harassment

The Rabb Se Hai Dua actress further claimed that since Abhineet has disrespected her and her family in front of her friends multiple times, she sought a divorce, which both families agreed to amicably. "I have never disrespected his family. I am bound by my lawyers not to speak about this. But, domestic abuse was not from my side. I can just say this much. I genuinely loved him. I am going to speak the truth and not hide anything," the actress said.