Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Files Complaint Against Falahari Maharaj

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Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan on Thursday lodged a complaint against Dinesh Sharma alias Falahari Maharaj at the Govind Nagar police station here, alleging fraud, extortion and attempts to defame the institution, officials said

Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Files Complaint Against Falahari Maharaj
Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Files Complaint Against Falahari Maharaj

The complaint comes a day after Falahari Maharaj wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of donations by the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

In a complaint submitted to the station house officer (SHO) of Govind Nagar, Anurag Pathak, deputy manager of the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, alleged that Dinesh Sharma, also known as Dinesh Falahari Maharaj and Falahari Baba, has a criminal background and is involved in several fraud-related cases.

Pathak alleged that Sharma had constituted a trust named "Shri Krishna Janmabhumi Sangharsh Nyas", whose name closely resembles that of the registered Shri Krishna Janmasthan-related trusts, with the intention of misleading devotees and donors.

According to the complaint, Sharma has been collecting donations through the trust and misappropriating the funds for personal use.

The Sansthan further alleged that when people opposed the alleged activities, Sharma believed that the opposition was being orchestrated by the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and subsequently issued threats through his associates.

The complaint claimed that Sharma's associates threatened to file false complaints against the Sansthan and later demanded Rs 20 lakh as extortion money.

They also allegedly threatened to defame the institution through social media and the media if the demand was not met.

"When we did not accept his demands, he started levelling false allegations against the Sansthan in an attempt to force us to pay money," Pathak alleged in the complaint.

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Vijay Bahadur Singh, Public Relations Officer of the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said the matter has been brought to the notice of the police and an investigation is underway.

There was no immediate response available from Dinesh Falahari Maharaj regarding the allegations.

A probe is on in the matter. FIR will be registered following the probe findings, police said.

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