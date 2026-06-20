Anne Hathaway Pregnant With Third Child: Actress Reveals Baby No. 3 With Husband Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy through a social media video.
The actor and Adam Shulman already share two sons.
Hathaway continues filming multiple high-profile projects while expanding her family.
Anne Hathaway has shared some joyful personal news. The Oscar-winning actor revealed that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, delighting fans with a heartfelt social media announcement.
Hathaway's pregnancy update was shared through a short video featuring the actor in a flowing white dress. Set to Barbara Lewis' song Baby I'm Yours, the clip showed Hathaway cradling her baby bump before smiling and walking out of frame. The post was captioned: "x Baby, I'm yours x."
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman prepare to welcome their third child
Hathaway and Shulman, who married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The couple has largely kept their family life private over the years, occasionally sharing glimpses into their life together during interviews.
Last month, Hathaway spoke about enjoying this chapter of parenthood during an interview with Elle. The actor said she and her family were currently in a phase where they genuinely enjoyed spending time together.
She also reflected on cherishing these moments with her husband and children while balancing a busy professional life.
Anne Hathaway balances family life with a packed film schedule
The pregnancy announcement comes at a particularly active period in Hathaway's career. The actor is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Michael Showalter's adaptation of Verity.
She will also reprise her iconic role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, reuniting with original cast members including Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.
Additional projects in Hathaway's upcoming slate include The End of Oak Street, Yesteryear and The Princess Diaries 3.