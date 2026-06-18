Ranchi RSS office Attack: VHP Asks Police to Reveal Names of Arrested Accused

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded that the identities of the accused arrested in connection with the alleged petrol bomb attack on an RSS office in Ranchi be made public immediately.
The RSS affiliate also sought a probe into whether the incident was inspired by the Congress' "anti-RSS sentiment".
The VHP's demand came a day after police arrested two persons for allegedly hurling petrol bombs at the RSS office in Jharkhand's capital early on Wednesday.
"Even after 36 hours have passed since the attack on the Sangh office in Ranchi, why is the Ranchi Police still avoiding disclosure of the accused?" VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a statement.
"Reports of the arrest of the accused are appearing in the media, but why can't the Ranchi administration make their names public?" he asked.
Bansal said it is necessary to identify the culprits and ensure strict punishment for them.
"It must also be investigated whether this incident is in any way inspired by the Congress' anti-RSS sentiment," he said.
The VHP leader said the petrol bomb attack on the RSS' provincial office in Ranchi is "extremely worrying and condemnable".
"The connections of the conspirators behind the incident, and from whose inspiration and instructions they carried out this attack, must be disclosed immediately," he said.
Two persons were arrested for allegedly hurling petrol bombs at the RSS office in the Nivaranpur area of Ranchi early on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.
The accused were apprehended from Lohardaga district late on Wednesday and a car allegedly used in the crime was seized, the police said.
The RSS had alleged that petrol bombs were hurled at its office, prompting the police to constitute a special investigation team to probe the matter.
According to the organisation's functionaries, the incident took place around 12.30 am at the RSS office in Nivaranpur on Wednesday.