Princess Diaries 3 Cast Update: Chris Pine, Robert Schwartzman Return Confirmed

Princess Diaries 3 cast details have sparked fresh excitement after Meg Cabot confirmed Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman’s return. As the sequel slowly takes shape, fans are revisiting old favourites while waiting for more updates on production and filming timelines.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Princess Diaries 3
Princess Diaries 3 Cast Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Princess Diaries 3 cast update confirms Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman return.

  • Meg Cabot shares sequel details while filming timeline remains uncertain.

  • Fans react strongly as Mia Thermopolis story continues after two decades.

Princess Diaries 3 is finally gathering momentum, and the latest cast update has only added to the anticipation. Author Meg Cabot has confirmed that Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman will return for the long-awaited sequel, bringing back two familiar faces from the beloved franchise.

The update has reignited interest in the film, especially among fans who have waited years to see Mia Thermopolis’ story continue.

Princess Diaries 3 cast brings back fan favourites

The confirmation came during Cabot’s appearance at BookCon in New York City, where it was shared that the sequel will include multiple returning characters. It was suggested that “a part for everybody” has been planned, ensuring that key figures from earlier films remain part of the narrative.

Chris Pine, who played Nicholas Devereaux in the second film, and Robert Schwartzman, who portrayed Michael Moscovitz in the original, are both set to return. While Pine has publicly downplayed his involvement, it was indicated by Cabot that his presence in the film is very much part of the plan.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer: Cast, Plot and Update - YouTube
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Final Trailer: Miranda And Andy Face New-Age Crisis

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Filming timeline and production status still unclear

Despite the casting updates, production on Princess Diaries 3 has not yet begun. It was noted by Cabot that scheduling remains uncertain, largely due to Anne Hathaway’s packed slate of projects. The film, however, is actively in development, with preparations reportedly underway.

Related Content
Adarsh Gourav returns in Alien: Earth Season 2 - Instagram
Adarsh Gourav Returns As Slightly In Alien: Earth Season 2; To Share Screen Space With Peter Dinklage
Li Jun Li to star in The Last of Us 3 - Instagram/Li Jun Li
The Last Of Us Season 3 Casts Sinners Star Li Jun Li
Malayalam stars cast their votes at Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 - X,Facebook
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran And Others Cast Their Votes
Kangana Ranaut Queen 2 Shoot to Begin Soon - IMDb
Kangana Ranaut to Return as Rani In Queen 2, Shoot Expected Soon
Related Content

The original films, released in 2001 and 2004, built a strong cultural following by telling the story of an ordinary teenager discovering her royal lineage. That legacy continues to drive excitement for the third instalment.

Fans react to Princess Diaries 3 announcement

Following the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions celebrating the possible return of Mia and Nicholas. Many fans revisited the iconic dynamic introduced in the second film, while others expressed excitement at seeing familiar characters reunite after two decades.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere stuns with cast reunion - X
The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere Brings Iconic Cast Back In Style

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Although an official release date has not yet been revealed, the confirmation of returning cast members signals that the sequel is moving closer to reality.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 32 Today

  2. West Indies Cricketer Lands Up In Hospital After Scary Incident As Match Abandoned Due To Disruptive Pitch

  3. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Lucknow For Today's Match

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

  5. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  2. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  3. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  4. Welfarism To Delimitation: Campaign Narrative Shifts In Tamil Nadu’s Final Stretch

  5. One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  3. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  4. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Inter 3-2 Como Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Calhanoglu, Sucic Combine As Nerazzuri Secure Comeback Victory

  2. The Prison That Trusts You Back

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

  5. Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

  6. Victor Wembanyama Injury News: San Antonio Spurs Star Out Of NBA Play-Offs After Possible Concussion

  7. Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Opens For Third Time In New York

  8. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore