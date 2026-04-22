Princess Diaries 3 Cast Update: Chris Pine, Robert Schwartzman Return Confirmed

Summary of this article
Princess Diaries 3 cast update confirms Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman return.
Meg Cabot shares sequel details while filming timeline remains uncertain.
Fans react strongly as Mia Thermopolis story continues after two decades.
Princess Diaries 3 is finally gathering momentum, and the latest cast update has only added to the anticipation. Author Meg Cabot has confirmed that Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman will return for the long-awaited sequel, bringing back two familiar faces from the beloved franchise.
The update has reignited interest in the film, especially among fans who have waited years to see Mia Thermopolis’ story continue.
Princess Diaries 3 cast brings back fan favourites
The confirmation came during Cabot’s appearance at BookCon in New York City, where it was shared that the sequel will include multiple returning characters. It was suggested that “a part for everybody” has been planned, ensuring that key figures from earlier films remain part of the narrative.
Chris Pine, who played Nicholas Devereaux in the second film, and Robert Schwartzman, who portrayed Michael Moscovitz in the original, are both set to return. While Pine has publicly downplayed his involvement, it was indicated by Cabot that his presence in the film is very much part of the plan.
Filming timeline and production status still unclear
Despite the casting updates, production on Princess Diaries 3 has not yet begun. It was noted by Cabot that scheduling remains uncertain, largely due to Anne Hathaway’s packed slate of projects. The film, however, is actively in development, with preparations reportedly underway.
The original films, released in 2001 and 2004, built a strong cultural following by telling the story of an ordinary teenager discovering her royal lineage. That legacy continues to drive excitement for the third instalment.
Fans react to Princess Diaries 3 announcement
Following the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions celebrating the possible return of Mia and Nicholas. Many fans revisited the iconic dynamic introduced in the second film, while others expressed excitement at seeing familiar characters reunite after two decades.
Although an official release date has not yet been revealed, the confirmation of returning cast members signals that the sequel is moving closer to reality.