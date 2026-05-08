Hantavirus Scare: Why Cruise Ships Are Vulnerable To Outbreaks, Explained

Cruise demographics skew older, with many passengers over 65, increasing risks of severe outcomes. On the Diamond Princess, the median age of serious cases was around 75–76, and nine deaths occurred overall, with elderly passengers most vulnerable. Pre-existing conditions and limited onboard medical facilities and small clinics compounded challenges. The international mix adds layers of risk. Passengers and crew from dozens of countries import diverse pathogens. Port calls expose everyone to local diseases. The recent MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak (April–May 2026) involved 147 people from 23 countries; rodent exposure at remote Antarctic ports likely introduced the Andes strain, with possible person-to-person spread in close quarters leading to eight cases and three deaths.