Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

Health workers get off the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people, as it remains off Cape Verde on Monday, May 4, 2026, after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak. Photo: AP

Health workers get off the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people, as it remains off Cape Verde on Monday, May 4, 2026, after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak. Photo: AP