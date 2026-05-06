Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

An outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship MV Hondius has risen to eight cases according to the World Health Organization (WHO)

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MV Hondius, hantavirus
Health workers get off the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people, as it remains off Cape Verde on Monday, May 4, 2026, after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • An outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship MV Hondius has risen to eight cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) said

  • The outbreak has already claimed three lives, with at least four other individuals falling ill during the journey

  • Authorities are particularly concerned about the possible spread of the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare variant that may allow limited human-to-human transmission

An outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship, MV Hondius has risen to eight cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, as global health authorities are escalating efforts to trace contacts and control the spread of the rare virus strain.

According to the WHO, a total of three laboratory-confirmed infections has been identified. The outbreak has already claimed three lives, with at least four other individuals falling ill during the journey. The vessel, which had departed from Argentina, later reached the coast of West Africa. Authorities are particularly concerned about the possible spread of the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare variant that may allow limited human-to-human transmission. The strain was identified by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in South Africa and Geneva University Hospitals in Switzerland.

In a post on X, the WHO said Swiss authorities confirmed a case linked to the cruise after a passenger responded to a health alert issued by the ship’s operator and later sought treatment in Zurich, Switzerland. This has prompted the WHO to initiate global contact tracing in coordination with relevant countries to identify and monitor individuals who may have been exposed under the International Health Regulations (IHR).

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South African health authorities earlier confirmed that two passengers removed from the ship were tested positive. One was a British man, and the second confirmed case, a Dutch woman who died in South Africa and was diagnosed after death in a laboratory testing.

Health officials say the virus are primarily spread through contact with rodents, rodent urine, saliva or droppings. However, the possibility of person-to-person transmission in the Andes strain case has raised concerns among experts.

The MV cruise ship is currently off the coast of Cape Verde in West Africa. Three infected passengers are still on board, and evacuation plans are on being arranged.

Passengers and crew aboard the ship remain under strict monitoring, with isolation measures and medical surveillance in place. International agencies, including the WHO, are coordinating with national authorities to manage the situation and prevent further spread. Despite the seriousness of the outbreak, officials have indicated that the overall risk to the general public remains low, though investigations are ongoing.

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