Bhumi Pednekar Slammed By Netizens After She Called Out Protesters' Anti-Modi Slogans

Bhumi Pednekar called out NEET protesters' slogans against PM Modi.
She said that such language doesn't befit Indian culture.
Netizens condemned her for her abject apathy.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar is being heavily slammed on social media after she has condemned the so-called abusive language used against Narendra Modi during the NEET protests at Jantar Mantar.
The actor shared a video on Instagram in which she exhorted young protesters to express their anger without using insulting or abusive words. She said such language does not reflect Indian culture and argued that public disagreements should still be expressed with courtesy. Bhumi questioned whether abusive language should become part of public discourse. She also described culture as one of India’s important strengths and said that losing respect in public conversations could make meaningful dialogue and progress more difficult.
Pednekar emphasised, “Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”
She added, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change."
The actor wound up: “We need to move forward together in unity.”
Bhumi Pednekar Receives Heavy Backlash
"The world is in a very challenging time and a lot needs to be worked upon collectively. There is a momentum that we’ve found, and that shouldn’t slowdown. From preserving our planet to stricter laws for gender based violence to making sure every child gets the right education with dignity. We have to keep going in the most productive and effective way. Jai Hind," the caption of her post stated.
Her comments were made with immediate backlash. “Would love to see you speak up when such language is used by our ministers too,” added another. Netizens bashed her for not denouncing the police action against the protesters.
One more said, “Sitting in Ac cars and full on makeup ….very easy to give gyan.” Yet another commented, “Respect cannot be demanded Bhumi!! It’s earned.”