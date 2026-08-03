Lenin OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akhil Akkineni And Bhagyashri Borse's Telugu Action Drama

Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Lenin will make its OTT debut soon.
The Telugu action drama hit the theatres on July 10.
Written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film is jointly produced by Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments.
Lenin OTT Release Update: Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's Telugu action drama is set for a digital debut this August. Written and directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, the film arrived in theatres on July 10, 2026. It will hit the OTT space in less than a month. The film opened to mixed reviews upon its theatrical release. Here are the OTT release details of Lenin.
When and where to watch Lenin on OTT
Lenin will start streaming on Zee5 from August 7, only in Telugu. The OTT platform announced the date with a new trailer. The caption in the post read: “The roar begins. A story of love, revenge, and revolution is all set to take over your screens. #Lenin premieres on August 7, exclusively on Telugu Zee 5. #BlockbusterLENIN.”
A special promo video was also released, featuring Nagarjuna who announced the OTT release of Lenin. In the video, the actor said he’s happy about Lenin's OTT release date, as August is his birthday month.
“Koduthunnam kaadu... Kottesam anthe! Theatres lo miss ayithe...Zee 5 lo miss avvakandi. (Don’t say we’re winning, we have won. If you’ve missed it in theatres, don’t miss it on Zee5) A special thanks to #KingNagarjuna Garu for taking the time to support #BlockbusterLENIN. Your encouragement means a lot to us. #LENIN streams from August 7, exclusively on Telugu Zee5,” read the caption.
About Lenin
The film has been jointly produced by Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments. It is presented by Annapurna Studios.
Sivaji, Sunil, Easwari Rao, Brahmaji, Getup Srinu, Ramki and Pramod Panju round out the cast.
Lenin story
It follows a young man who fights against injustice. His love story gets into an intense conflict rooted in family dynamics, power struggles and the determination to protect his loved ones.
Lenin box office
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 49.14 crore net in India and Rs 67.09 crore gross worldwide in its lifetime haul.