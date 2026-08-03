Lenin OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akhil Akkineni And Bhagyashri Borse's Telugu Action Drama

Lenin OTT Release Update: Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's Telugu action drama is set for a digital debut this August. Written and directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, the film arrived in theatres on July 10, 2026. It will hit the OTT space in less than a month. The film opened to mixed reviews upon its theatrical release. Here are the OTT release details of Lenin.