Antony Varghese's Malayalam Thriller Kattalan Set For OTT Release On THIS Platform

Antony Varghese's Malayalam action thriller Kattalan has secured its digital streaming partner following its theatrical release on May 28, 2026.
Directed by Paul George, the survival drama is set in the Aanakolli forest region in 1995 and focuses on human-wildlife conflict and illegal ivory smuggling.
The film features an ensemble supporting cast including Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Siddique, and Hanan Shaah.
Despite high expectations due to the collaboration with the Marco production team, Kattalan registered a mediocre performance at the box office.
Malayalam action thriller Kattalan, which hit the theatres on May 28, 2026, will stream on a leading OTT platform. It was confirmed by the platform via its official social media channels. The OTT premiere date hasn't been announced yet.
When and where to watch Kattalan on OTT
The Antony Varghese-starrer is set to stream on ManoramaMAX. The platform announced it on social media with a poster.
"The wilderness is calling... Are you ready? 🌳 #Kattalan – Coming Soon on ManoramaMAX (sic)," the caption read.
Kattalan plot and cast
The story is set in 1995. It unfolds in the Aanakolli forest, where constant elephant attacks terrorise nearby villages. The plot tracks the illicit trade of ivory smuggling and poaching. As threats multiply, local residents fight daily for their survival.
Paul George directed the project. He also wrote the script alongside Jero Jacob and Unni R.
Varghese leads the cast as the film examines the escalating friction between humans and wild animals. Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Jagadish, Siddique and Hanan Shaah round out the cast.
Reception and box office
The project carried high expectations because it united the Marco production team with Varghese, known for his work in RDX. However, the thriller failed to meet expectations. It opened to poor reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Kattalan reportedly grossed a lifetime worldwide box office collection of approximately Rs 15 crore against the reported budget of Rs 50 crore.