BLACKPINK's Jennie Scripts Lollapalooza History In Chicago With 18-Song Set

BLACKPINK star Jennie made history as the first female K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago on Saturday.
The 30-year-old singer closed the Bud Light stage with an 18-song set.
Her agency, OA Entertainment, confirmed she performed her latest single "Less than a Lover" and debuted an unreleased track, cementing her global solo status.
BLACKPINK's Jennie made her debut solo headlining performance at the 2026 Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago on Saturday (August 1). She became the first female K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza with a historic 18-song set
Jennie headlines 2026 Lollapalooza Chicago
Jennie closed the Bud Light stage at Lollapalooza Chicago on Saturday with an 18-song performance that lasted about an hour, OA Entertainment stated.
She became the first female K-pop artist to headline the festival, Yonhap News Agency reported. Jennie joined top-billed names such as Charli xcx, Lorde and Olivia Dean on the lineup.
Unreleased tracks and hits
Jennie took the final slot, OA Entertainment announced. Global headliners like The Cure, Coldplay and The Weeknd previously occupied this spot.
Her setlist featured popular tracks "Mantra" and "like JENNIE". She also debuted her newest single "Less than a Lover" live, following its July 24 release.
She also surprised fans with a brand new song. The performance of this unreleased track lifted the crowd's energy, the agency stated.
Solo career and beyond
Jennie's music career began with BLACKPINK in 2016. She also has a successful solo career. She released her hit song "Solo" in 2018, followed by "You & Me" in 2023. She also teamed up with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for the song "One of the Girls".
Jennie, with her first solo album Ruby, became the first K-pop female solo artist to have three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart. The album was also included in Rolling Stone magazine’s “the 100 best albums of 2025”.
Jennie has won several awards and also performed solo at Coachella in April 2025.
In April this year, she was named among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people this year, becoming the only South Korean and only K-pop artist on this year’s prestigious global list.
She is set to perform at Japan’s Summer Sonic 2026 festival on August 14.