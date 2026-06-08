BLACKPINK's Jennie Delivers Stunning Performance At The Governors Ball 2026, Surprises Audience With New Track Reveal

Jennie performed 17 songs during her Governors Ball headline set.
BLACKPINK's Jennie debuted an unreleased song, exciting festival audiences instantly.
Governors Ball appearance launches Jennie's major global festival run.
BLACKPINK's Jennie Governors Ball performance turned heads as the singer took over one of New York's biggest music festivals with a headline set packed with fan favourites and a surprise. Performing before a massive crowd, Jennie showcased her growing influence as a solo artist while delivering one of the most talked-about moments of the festival weekend.
The BLACKPINK star headlined the SNAPCHAT stage at Governors Ball 2026, where she performed an energetic set spanning multiple genres. Songs such as Filter, Damn Right, Mantra and Handlebars kept the audience engaged throughout the hour-long performance, with fans singing along to nearly every track.
Jennie debuts surprise new song at Governors Ball
The biggest moment of the evening arrived when Jennie unveiled an unreleased song for the first time in front of a public audience. The track had previously generated speculation after being heard briefly at a Chanel after-party in Seoul, but this marked its first full live performance.
The surprise reveal triggered loud cheers across the venue and quickly became one of the most discussed moments online. Jennie later closed her set with like JENNIE, prompting a festival-wide singalong that brought the performance to a memorable finish.
BLACKPINK's Jennie continues global festival run
Beyond the music, Jennie's stage presence and fashion choices once again became a talking point among fans. Her distinctive styling complemented the performance and reinforced her reputation as one of K-pop's most influential trendsetters.
Governors Ball 2026 is only the beginning of a busy festival season for the singer. Following appearances at ComplexCon Hong Kong and the New York event, Jennie is scheduled to perform at Roskilde Festival, Open'er Festival, MAD COOL Festival, Lollapalooza Chicago and SUMMER SONIC 2026 in the coming months.