Narender Berwal Stumbles In His Final Bout And Settles With Silver Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 3 August 2026 9:26 am

Narender Berwal secured a commendable silver medal in the men's 90+kg super heavyweight boxing event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. Competing in the gold-medal clash at the SEC Centre, Narender Berwal faced England's formidable boxer Damar Thomas. Although the Indian heavyweight displayed great determination and searched for openings against his opponent's relentless pressure, Thomas dictated the pace with sharp straight punches and consistent combinations. Ultimately, Narender Berwal went down by a 5-0 unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards, settling for a hard-earned silver medal. Earlier in his campaign, the gritty boxer showcased his power by overcoming tough opponents, including a hard-fought split-decision victory against Samoa's Michael Seko in the quarter-finals to successfully reach the podium