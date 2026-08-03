Narender Berwal Stumbles In His Final Bout And Settles With Silver Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

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Narender Berwal secured a commendable silver medal in the men's 90+kg super heavyweight boxing event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. Competing in the gold-medal clash at the SEC Centre, Narender Berwal faced England's formidable boxer Damar Thomas. Although the Indian heavyweight displayed great determination and searched for openings against his opponent's relentless pressure, Thomas dictated the pace with sharp straight punches and consistent combinations. Ultimately, Narender Berwal went down by a 5-0 unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards, settling for a hard-earned silver medal. Earlier in his campaign, the gritty boxer showcased his power by overcoming tough opponents, including a hard-fought split-decision victory against Samoa's Michael Seko in the quarter-finals to successfully reach the podium

Narender Berwal CWG
India's Narender Berwal, silver medalist, celebrates on the podium of the men's 90kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG Narender Berwal
England's Damar Thomas, right, celebrates with India's Narender Berwal, silver medalist, after winning the men's 90kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Narender Berwal CWG Boxing
India's Narender Berwal, left, competes with England's Damar Thomas in the men's 90kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG Boxing Narender Berwal
India's Narender Berwal, left, competes with England's Damar Thomas in the men's 90kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Narender Berwal Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Narender Berwal, right, competes with England's Damar Thomas in the men's 90kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Narender Berwal
India's Narender Berwal, left, competes with England's Damar Thomas in the men's 90kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Narender Berwal Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Narender Berwal, left, competes with England's Damar Thomas in the men's 90kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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