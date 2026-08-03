Natalia Dontcheva Dies At 56: Stepson Hugo Selignac's Heartbreaking Tribute Moves Fans

Hugo Selignac remembers Natalia Dontcheva with emotional message

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Selignac reflected on the unique bond he shared with Natalia Dontcheva, explaining that he had never truly considered her a stepmother because of the relationship they built over the years. It was expressed that she had helped keep the family united, welcomed his children with unconditional love and devoted herself to caring for his father for 25 years.