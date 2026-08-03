Natalia Dontcheva Dies At 56: Stepson Hugo Selignac's Heartbreaking Tribute Moves Fans

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Her stepson, producer Hugo Selignac, shared an emotional tribute remembering her love, strength and the role she played in holding their family together.

Natalia Dontcheva
Natalia Dontcheva Dies At 56 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Natalia Dontcheva died aged 56 following a decade-long battle with serious illness.

  • Hugo Selignac remembered Natalia Dontcheva as the emotional foundation of their family for decades.

  • Sashinka earned Natalia Dontcheva a prestigious Prix Iris nomination in 2019.

Natalia Dontcheva, the Bulgarian-born actor who built a successful career in French cinema and television, has died at the age of 56 after a prolonged illness. Widely recognised for her appearance in the French adaptation of Doc Martin, Dontcheva had reportedly battled health complications for nearly a decade. Following the news of her death, her stepson, film producer Hugo Selignac, shared a deeply emotional tribute celebrating the love, care and strength she brought to their family.

Hugo Selignac remembers Natalia Dontcheva with emotional message

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Selignac reflected on the unique bond he shared with Natalia Dontcheva, explaining that he had never truly considered her a stepmother because of the relationship they built over the years. It was expressed that she had helped keep the family united, welcomed his children with unconditional love and devoted herself to caring for his father for 25 years.

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The tribute also acknowledged her resilience during a decade-long illness. It was said by Selignac that she could finally rest after years of suffering, while a promise was made to preserve the family unity she had worked tirelessly to build. He concluded by saying she would be deeply missed.

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Natalia Dontcheva's career in French cinema and television

The emotional tribute drew hundreds of reactions online, with fans remembering Dontcheva as both a gifted performer and a kind-hearted person. Many described her as a beautiful soul whose work and friendship had left lasting memories.

Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, on December 31, 1969, Natalia Dontcheva was the daughter of actor Plamen Donchev. She went on to establish herself in French film and television through roles in productions including Voyage dans le temps, Rio Adio (Adieu Rio), Le Voyage à Paris, Mauvais Esprit, Le Pressentiment, Le Siffleur, Un homme et son chien, Coursier, Lady J (Mademoiselle de Joncquières) and Sashinka.

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Her performance in Sashinka earned her a Prix Iris nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2019, marking one of the defining achievements of her career.

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