Salman Khan Might Be Moving Out Of Galaxy Apartments After 50 Years

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The superstar has gotten the approval on the construction of a new six-storey property close to Galaxy.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Salman Khan has got the nod to proceed with construction of a new swanky property.

  • This raises the speculation whether he's moving out of his abode for decades, Galaxy.

  • Khan has been living in Galaxy since 1974.

Salman Khan has been living at the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, for over 50 years. The superstar and his family have been staying there since 1974. The time has come for a fresh move, albeit not far from Galaxy. Khan will soon have a new seaside 6-storey home in Bandra. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) approved the construction proposal on 16th June. The project has triggered conjecture about whether the actor will move out of his well-known home or the project is just another real estate investment.

Details On The New Property

Media reports state that the plot on which the building will be constructed is registered in the name of Salman's mother, Salma Khan. Earlier, the plot had a two-storey house, which was constructed in 1956. However, the building was demolished a few years back when it became structurally unsafe. The construction project is being handled by Sach Developers. Plans approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) show that the building will occupy a total of 1,014 square metres, complete with double basements built to accommodate up to 15 cars.

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Khan had declared not long ago, “This (Galaxy Apartments) is where I’ve grown up. Now it is too small for all of us. I don’t have any space for my clothes.”

He reportedly occupies a one-bedroom home on the ground floor, while his parents live on the floor above. The rumoured move arrives two years after a firing incident took place outside Galaxy Apartments. Security since then has been ramped up for the actor. The shootout was reportedly carried out by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The actor currently has Y+ security cover. The new property is in a lane that's tucked away from the main road. However, Galaxy and Khan have over the years developed a synonymous image.

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