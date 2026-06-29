Salman Khan Might Be Moving Out Of Galaxy Apartments After 50 Years

Salman Khan has been living at the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, for over 50 years. The superstar and his family have been staying there since 1974. The time has come for a fresh move, albeit not far from Galaxy. Khan will soon have a new seaside 6-storey home in Bandra. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) approved the construction proposal on 16th June. The project has triggered conjecture about whether the actor will move out of his well-known home or the project is just another real estate investment.