Prime Video has started the filming of a new series.
Job Trafficking is anchored by Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew and Pavan Malhotra.
The series is helmed by Prashant Nair.
Prime Video has kicked off production on Job Trafficking, a hard-hitting drama series about the world of industrialized online scams. Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, Kavya Trehan and Pavan Malhotra will take on lead roles in the eight-episode Hindi-language series. Prashant Nair is the director and Pratik Khanuja, Sameer Chand, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar are the producers. They are produced under the banners of Select Media Holdings & Chalkboard Entertainment.
Job Trafficking is a fictional series that will hurl the viewers into the dark heart of industrialized online scams. Commonly known as “pig butchering”, where perpetrators spend weeks, sometimes months, building trust and false intimacy with their victims online before draining them of everything.
The series will probe a lesser considered part of a scam: Young people lured by fake job offers, who are trafficked across borders and forced to become the scammers destroying innocent lives. It follows three strangers – a trapped scammer fighting to break free, a defrauded housewife seeking answers, and a CEO caught in the crossfire – whose paths collide in a web of fractured trust, deception and exploitation.
Prime Video is touting it as a “gripping survival drama that exposes the dark machinery behind one of the world’s fastest-growing criminal enterprises.” Nair has achieved considerable critical acclaim with features — Umrika, Tryst With Destiny, and his Netflix show, Trial By Fire. Nimrat Kaur has appeared in the acclaimed shows School of Lies (JioHotstar), The Family Man and The Test Case. The latter two are Prime Video shows.