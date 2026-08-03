Prime Video is touting it as a “gripping survival drama that exposes the dark machinery behind one of the world’s fastest-growing criminal enterprises.” Nair has achieved considerable critical acclaim with features — Umrika, Tryst With Destiny, and his Netflix show, Trial By Fire. Nimrat Kaur has appeared in the acclaimed shows School of Lies (JioHotstar), The Family Man and The Test Case. The latter two are Prime Video shows.