Khatron Ke Khiladi Makers Breaks Silence On Gaurav Khanna's Viral Injury Video

Banijay defended Khatron Ke Khiladi safety after Gaurav Khanna's injury video went viral.
Deepak Dhar said international safety protocols are followed during every stunt challenge.
Gaurav Khanna completed another stunt and won week one's best stunt despite injuries.
Khatron Ke Khiladi has come under scrutiny after Gaurav Khanna shared visuals of injuries sustained during a stunt involving rubber bullets. The video quickly went viral, prompting concerns about contestant safety on the reality show. Responding to the criticism, Banijay CEO Deepak Dhar clarified that the programme follows strict international safety standards and maintained that the competition is designed to test fear rather than expose contestants to unnecessary danger.
Banijay CEO addresses Gaurav Khanna's viral injury video
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepak Dhar said the reality series should not be viewed as a brutal show despite its physically demanding stunts. It was stated by Dhar that Khatron Ke Khiladi is filmed at international locations where every safety check, protocol and precaution is implemented to the highest possible standard. He also explained that the format has successfully run for more than 15 seasons, with safety remaining a top priority throughout production.
Gaurav Khanna had earlier shared a video of the marks left on his back after completing a rubber bullet stunt. It was revealed by the actor that the sequence had been the most painful experience of his time on the show and that all four contestants involved had suffered similar injuries.
Social media reacts as Gaurav Khanna reveals painful stunt injuries
The video triggered widespread discussion online, with many viewers expressing concern over the severity of the visible injuries. Several users on social media described the stunt as extremely painful, while others questioned whether such tasks placed television actors at unnecessary risk. Some also praised Gaurav for continuing with another stunt despite his injuries and noted that he had gone on to win the week's best stunt.
Despite the online debate, Dhar reiterated that Khatron Ke Khiladi is built around controlled fear and carefully supervised challenges rather than recklessness.
Season 15 premiered on August 1 on Colors TV and is also available to stream on JioHotstar, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.