Lock Upp 2: Pamala Serena Reveals Her Former Fiancé's Long-Term Infidelity: 'My Trust Broke'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Lock Upp 2 contestant Pamala Serena made a shocking infidelity revelation in the latest episode of the reality show.

Pamala Serena, Lock Upp 2
Pamala Serena reveals infidelity trauma on Lock Upp 2 Photo: Instagram/Pamala Serena
Summary of this article

  • Apoorva Mukhija selected Pamala Serena for the high-stakes secret reveal task on Lock Upp 2.

  • Serena revealed her former fiancé's long-term infidelity and how she discovered another woman was pregnant with his child.

  • Contestants Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra also broke down during an emotionally exhausting week of personal disclosures inside the house.

It was an emotionally exhausting week with some revelations inside the Lock Upp 2 house. In the latest episode, informer Apoorva Mukhija selected Pamala Serena for a high-stakes secret reveal task, putting her at risk just ahead of the show's finale.

During the task, Serena received the code word "fiancé" before opening up about her past relationship and traumatic betrayal.

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Pamala Serena's shocking betrayal revelation

Serena was in tears as she opened up about the betrayal. She recounted the medical emergency of her former partner, who was a prominent businessman. Doctors discovered a melon-sized abscess in his stomach that required immediate surgery.

"5 years ago, I was in a long-term relationship. It was almost 8 years...He was once returning via flight and when he landed he had some big infection in his stomach." Serena said.

The situation worsened when she discovered his long-term infidelity.

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"After a few weeks, I got a call from a girl, and she revealed that she had been in a relationship with him for the last 2 years and was pregnant with his baby," Serena added.

Despite the betrayal, Serena stayed for a month to take care of him. She then packed her bags and left permanently.

"My trust broke, and I never trusted anyone again...I always question myself in case I get close to someone, if I should trust them or not," she said further.

Serena didn't reveal the identity of her ex-fiancé.

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Who is Pamala Serena?

Serena was seen in Netflix India's Desi Bling. She was born in the UK to Indian parents and moved to Dubai in 2012. She won Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022.

Lock Upp 2 updates

Several other contestants, including Ram Kapoor and Shreya Kalra, also broke down while discussing their personal lives.

Former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat re-entered the show. They returned after defeating Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar in separate tasks.

Chopda immediately confronted Dhoopar upon his return, calling him "insecure" for previously voting him out.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the final episode of Lock Upp 2 was reportedly shot on July 28, 2026. It is expected to premiere on August 5, 2026, at 8 pm on Netflix.

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