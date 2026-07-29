InDepth | Why Congress' Rift in Punjab Refuses to Heal?

Venugopal backed Warring, bringing the immediate confrontation to an end, but not the political crisis. He reminded everyone that Warring had been appointed by the party high command and would continue in that role. The next Assembly election, he said, would be fought under Warring’s organisational leadership. For the Congress leadership, the confrontation in Delhi was the culmination of months of growing dissatisfaction within the Punjab unit. According to many senior Congress leaders, the roots of the current conflict lie in the party’s own internal consultation process. In June, the Congress high command appointed a panel comprising senior leaders Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Yadav to assess the political situation in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. The panel consulted district presidents, legislators, former legislators and other senior leaders before submitting its report to the central leadership. Over 80 per cent of those consulted reportedly favoured replacing Warring as Punjab Congress president before the election. “The demand for a leadership change did not come only from Channi’s supporters,” says a senior Punjab Congress leader. “Even leaders who were not aligned with Channi felt the party needed a new state president.”