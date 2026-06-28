Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna Are Heading For Divorce: 'We Have Been Living Separately'

Akanksha Chamola revealed her separation from husband Gaurav Khanna during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix.
The couple has been living separately for the past year and is heading for a divorce.
Chamola stated that the decision to divorce was mutual and amicable, due to differing visions for their respective futures.
Television actors Akanksha Chamola and her husband, Gaurav Khanna, are heading for a divorce after 10 years of marriage. Chamola announced the separation during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix. Chamola revealed the news when she was presented with the option to share a confidential secret. The sudden revelation left Lock Upp hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh shocked. Khanna was the winner of Bigg Boss 19.
Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna to divorce soon
"Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public," Chamola said during the premiere.
She also said they have been amicable despite the separation. "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," the actress added.
Chamola sparked separation rumours in January when she shared a cryptic post on social media that read: "When a relationship is built only on needs, it is the heart that is always sacrificed."
Chamola and Khanna's relationship timeline
Chamola and Khanna started dating after meeting at an audition. They got married on November 24, 2016, with a grand three-day wedding celebration in Khanna's hometown of Kanpur.
What Gaurav said about their marriage in Bigg Boss
Khanna had discussed their marriage inside Bigg Boss 19 house. During a candid conversation with YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, he opened up about their choice not to have children. When Tiwari asked about fatherhood, Khanna said, "We will complete 9 years in November."
When Tiwari asked if he had kids. Khanna replied, "No, my wife doesn't want. I want, but it's a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega (Will have to agree. If you've loved, you'll have to see it through)."
Defending Chamola's choice he said, "Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it's only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don't want anyone else to take care of them. I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained."