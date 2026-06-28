Lock Upp 2 Premiere: Harshad Chopda Confesses To Double Betrayal By Girlfriend And Best Friend

Television actor Harshad Chopda entered the reality show Lock Upp Season 2 as a confirmed contestant.
Chopda revealed that his former girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend in 2010.
Shivangi Joshi was seen showing emotional support to Chopda on the set.
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on Saturday (June 27), with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as hosts. 15 contestants entered the show. The contestants were asked to reveal a personal secret to avoid being sent to jail. While Akanksha Chamola revealed she and Gaurav Khanna are getting divorced, Harshad Chopda made a shocking revelation about his ex-girlfriend and best friend. Shivangi Joshi, his co-star and fellow contestant was seen comforting him on Lock Upp 2 as he turned emotional.
Harshad Chopda's shocking revelation on Lock Upp 2
Harshad revealed a double betrayal by his former girlfriend and best friend during the premiere of Lock Upp 2.
Chopda, who has starred in several hit television shows, joined the reality show where he revealed the most personal secret of his life. When Riteish and Farah questioned the actor about his highly secretive life, saying that fans regularly complain about knowing very little about him, Chopda opened up about the major secret.
Chopda said he was betrayed in 2010.
"I lost two of the most important people in my life. Ever since then I've struggled to trust people and open up. This is a secret I've never shared with anyone. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend. From that time onwards, I'm a little wary. That's it, that is my secret," he said.
Chopda turned emotional and was comforted by Shivangi Joshi, who previously shared screen space with him in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The other contestants were also visibly emotional and speechless.
Supporting Chopda, Riteish called him brave for speaking out, and Farah praising him, added, "You have taken the first step towards redemption and we are very proud of you."
Lock Upp 2 details
Lock Upp Season 2 has 15 celebrity contestants from various backgrounds who will live inside a jail to compete against one another. The winner will take home a grand prize of Rs 1 crore.
Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Madhuri Grover, Pamala Serena, Yogesh Rawat and Shreya Kalra, among others, are the contestants of Lock Upp 2.
Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms in association with Netflix, the show has made its return after a four-year gap.