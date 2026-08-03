Assam Floods: Guru Randhawa Donates Rs 5 Lakhs To Support Flood Relief

Guru Randhawa has supported flood relief by donating Rs 5 lakhs for the victims.
The singer has donated through Assam's digital influencer Dimpu Baruah, who is actively managing extensive on-ground relief operations in flood-hit regions.
Randhawa also appealed to everyone to step in to support the recovery.
Assam floods: The death toll in the devastating flood in Upper Assam surged to 85 even as the number of affected people has come down to 1.35 lakh, as per reports. Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with over 55,000 people affected, followed by 40,000 people in Charaideo and 22,000 in Jorhat. Common people, celebs and organisations from all across the country have extended support to the flood-affected victims.
Guru Randhawa contributes to Assam flood relief
Randhawa made a personal contribution of Rs 5 lakhs to support relief efforts in the flood-ravaged regions of Upper Assam. He donated through Assam's digital influencer Dimpu Baruah for swift, effective and transparent distribution of aid. Baruah is actively managing extensive on-ground relief operations in the worst-hit regions.
The Hello Life Foundation, led by the YouTuber and his team, has raised over Rs 16,64,000 through public donations to provide direct cash assistance to displaced and impacted residents, with the group planning on-ground visits to flood-affected areas in mid-August 2026 to distribute the funds for food, clothes, medical supplies and other necessities required.
Randhawa called the devastating situation "heartbreaking" and added that "we cannot let our brothers and sisters fight this crisis alone. While rescue teams and administrative authorities are doing their best, I appeal to everyone nationwide to pitch in and support the recovery."
This is not the first time the singer has contributed to humanitarian and disaster relief causes across India. Earlier, during the 2025 Punjab floods, he set up relief camps in Dera Baba Nanak and Dharowali, where he provided cattle feed, financed the reconstruction of destroyed homes and distributed premium wheat seeds to flood-hit farmers for their long-term livelihood.
Before that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he contributed Rs 20 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund.
Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Birla, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, and CarryMinati, among others, are other notable personalities who supported those affected by the devastating floods in Assam.