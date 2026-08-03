Assam Floods: Guru Randhawa Donates Rs 5 Lakhs To Support Flood Relief

Assam floods: The death toll in the devastating flood in Upper Assam surged to 85 even as the number of affected people has come down to 1.35 lakh, as per reports. Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with over 55,000 people affected, followed by 40,000 people in Charaideo and 22,000 in Jorhat. Common people, celebs and organisations from all across the country have extended support to the flood-affected victims.