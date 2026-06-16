Sanchita Ugale Suicide Case: Brother Alleges Industry Pressure, Questions Sushant Singh Rajput Link

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

Sanchita Ugale suicide case has taken a new turn after her brother, Akash Satish Ugale, alleged similarities with Sushant Singh Rajput's death and called for a deeper investigation into industry pressures.

Sanchita Ugale Suicide
Sanchita Ugale Suicide: Brother Alleges Sushant Singh Rajput Link Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Akash Satish Ugale alleged industry pressure behind Sanchita Ugale's death.

  • Police have not established any link to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

  • Sanchita Ugale was recognised for roles across television and digital projects.

Sanchita Ugale's suicide case has sparked fresh conversations around mental health and the pressures faced by those working in the entertainment industry. Days after the television actor's death, her brother, Akash Satish Ugale, publicly alleged similarities between her case and the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

Akash Satish Ugale alleges industry pressure in the Sanchita Ugale death case

In an interview with IANS, it was alleged by Akash Satish Ugale that both his sister and Sushant Singh Rajput had experienced immense pressure from the entertainment industry. He pointed to the coincidence that both deaths occurred on June 14, six years apart.

It was further claimed by Akash that Sanchita's final social media post referenced Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary. According to him, an Instagram reel shared by the actor carried the message, "It's again 14 June."

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He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take note of the case and ensure a detailed inquiry.

Investigation into Sanchita Ugale suicide continues

Police officials have not established any connection between the two cases, and the exact circumstances surrounding Sanchita Ugale's death remain unclear.

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According to Achole Police, the actor was found unconscious at her residence in Nalasopara East on June 14 and was later declared dead at a local hospital. An Accidental Death Report has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, while further investigations are underway.

Sanchita Ugale was known for her work in television shows including Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

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If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional distress or thoughts of self-harm, please seek support from a mental health professional or contact a local crisis helpline immediately.

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