Rajesh Sharma Recovering After Being Discharged From Hospital; To Resume Fauzi Shooting Soon

Actor Rajesh Sharma was discharged after hospitalisation over insect bite at Fauzi set.
FWICE president BN Tiwari said that actor Rajesh Sharma has returned to Mumbai.
Tiwari said that Sharma will resume work in a few days.
Actor Rajesh Sharma, who was hospitalised earlier this week, has been discharged. The veteran actor is back in Mumbai after facing a health scare caused by an insect bite he suffered while shooting for Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi.
Rajesh Sharma discharged from hospital
According to an India Today report, Rajesh was taken to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata, after his health deteriorated and was kept under close observation. He has now recovered and is back home in Mumbai.
Confirming the good news, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said, "He has recovered well and has already come back to Mumbai from Kolkata, where he was hospitalised. His sugar levels had shot up, leading to complications, but he is doing well now."
"He will resume work in a few days," Tiwari confirmed.
What happened with Rajesh Sharma on Fauzi set
Rajesh Sharma's health worsened during the shoot of Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. As per a statement shared earlier by actor Sudipa Chatterjee, while chatting with local technicians after pack-up, Sharma was bitten by what is said to be a poisonous spider or insect.
Initially, the actor thought it was a minor bite and continued without getting it checked. But while flying back to Kolkata, his condition deteriorated. He had a high fever and started feeling extremely restless.
"After he came back from Hyderabad and was home he was under a fever. Unhone socha bukhar hain and mosquito bite ho sakta toh chalo ghar. And he was home then. After he felt uncomfortable, he went to the nearby hospital, where he was admitted," Sudipa told Hindustan Times.
Earlier, his manager told the portal, "Rajesh ji is better. Bahut fake news phail gya, I am with him 24X7 and aisa kuch nahin hain. The infection is still in his leg and he is getting better. I read somewhere that the infection has reached his lungs and that is not true. In another two-three days he will be fine as per his doctors."