Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Taking A Break From Public Life, Says Decision 'Was Not Reactive Or Impulsive'

Ariana Grande opened up about why she decided to take a break from public life.
The actor-singer said that the "decision was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."
The Petal singer also said that she wanted to speak directly to her fans because "sometimes when a story comes out that isn't directly from me, it can get a little blown out of proportion."
Actor-musician Ariana Grande announced that she is taking a break from public life after she finishes her Eternal Sunshine Tour due to the ongoing public scrutiny over her health.
The Wicked star has also withdrawn from Stephen Sondheim's West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George where she was supposed to star alongside Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.
Grande, 33, has broken her silence for the first time since her rep announced the news that she would be "taking a step back from visibility".
Ariana Grande on taking a break from spotlight
As per a report in the BBC, Grande, during a show on Monday in Chicago told fans, "The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan... quietly, a long time ago."
"I heard my fans were worried negativity was ruining things for me but... that could not be more than the opposite.
"Boundaries need to be set, human beings do need a break sometimes," she added.
What Ariana Grande told her fans about her break
The Grammy winner also read from some notes which she said she had made as "she didn't want to get nervous and forget".
Grande further said that the "decision was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."
The Petal singer also said that she wanted to speak directly to her fans because "sometimes when a story comes out that isn't directly from me, it can get a little blown out of proportion."
"No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality, or be more real to me than this love that we share. I love you, this is what I want always... the rest of that [stuff] is not mine to carry," she told the crowd.
Grande further added that her current tour had been "one of the most healing, beautiful, correct and special experiences" of her life.
Grande's rep had recently informed PEOPLE, "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour."
"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the rep added. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."